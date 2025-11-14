Delhi witnessed an unexpected moment of political theatre when a social media influencer arrived at the BJP headquarters dressed exactly like RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Complete with Lalu’s signature attire and style, he made his way to the headquarters while holding an arrow, the symbol of JDU, in one hand and a lantern, the emblem of RJD, in the other. The unusual sight drew immediate attention from onlookers and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

The influencer, Ratan Ranjan, who hails from Vaishali in Bihar, said he wanted to express his political views in a creative, symbolic manner, one that would resonate with people online and offline alike.

Influencer Creates A Political Moment In the Heart Of Delhi

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Delhi: A social media influencer, Ratan Ranjan, dresses up as RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and carries an Arrow (JDU symbol) and Lantern (RJD symbol) to the BJP HQ.



He says, "...I belong to Vaishali in Bihar. We have seen the era when there was… pic.twitter.com/ppLH7FD0mm — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

Speaking to the media, Ranjan reflected on Bihar’s shifting political landscape and the transformation he has personally witnessed over the years. He said, "...I belong to Vaishali in Bihar. We have seen the era when there was 'Lalten Sarkar' there. The development that has taken place there - there is a vast difference between then and now..."

He also mentioned that voters in the state have increasingly aligned with promises of progress, and he wanted to highlight the public sentiment through his satirical, attention-grabbing act.

Criticism Of Mahagathbandhan And Praise For ‘Development Politics’

Ratan Ranjan didn’t shy away from expressing his ideological stance. Continuing his statement, he said, "...People of Bihar have voted for development...Mahagathbandhan's ideology is anti-Sanatana. So, our ideology doesn't align with them..."

His remarks fueled a fresh round of online debate, with many users sharing, commenting, and discussing the symbolic meaning behind his lantern-and-arrow act. The video of his visit to the BJP HQ continues to trend on multiple platforms, especially as Bihar’s political atmosphere heats up.