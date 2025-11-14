Explorer
'Maha' Setback For Mahagathbandhan As Tejashwi Yadav Trails In Raghopur
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav, who had been leading in Raghopur since the counting began, is now trailing in his seat. BJP candidate Satish Kumar is now leading by a margin of 1273 votes.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
