Influencer Lakshay Jaggi Ignores Rakul Preet Singh At Awards Night, Responds After Viral Video

A video from a recent awards ceremony has sparked chatter online, with many social media users claiming that influencer Lakshay Jaggi appeared to ignore actor Rakul Preet Singh while receiving his trophy. The clip quickly went viral, prompting speculation about an alleged snub.

Lakshay has now addressed the controversy, saying there was no intention to disrespect anyone and that the moment has been misunderstood.

Lakshay Jaggi Breaks His Silence

After the video gained traction, Lakshay shared a clarification on his social media handle. Speaking in Hindi, he explained that he had observed a similar interaction just before his turn on stage.

Bro has released this video explaining why hed ignored Rakul.

His words:'Rakul refused to shake hands with a woman whod received the award from her before this guy;so if Rakul doesnt wanna shake hands then why bother.ill jus get my award and leave'

Thoughts? https://t.co/6PClTlZDRD pic.twitter.com/wRhIvWUBOV — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) February 23, 2026

He said that a woman ahead of him had also received an award and extended her hand, but Rakul did not shake hands with her. Based on that, Lakshay assumed there was no handshake custom being followed during the ceremony.

He added that when he went up on stage, his sole intention was to accept the award and leave, not to insult anyone. “I went on stage, took the award and moved ahead. I did not mean to disrespect anyone. I simply thought that if handshakes were not part of the protocol, I should just accept the trophy and step aside,” he said, adding that he did not anticipate that his actions would be perceived as offensive.

What Happened in the Viral Clip?

In the circulating video, Lakshay is seen walking up to the stage to receive his award from Rakul Preet Singh. After taking the trophy, he appears to move ahead without making eye contact or interacting further with the actor. This brief exchange led some viewers to conclude that he had deliberately ignored her.

Who Is Lakshay Jaggi?

Lakshay Jaggi is a fitness influencer with over four lakh followers on social media. He regularly shares gym tips, transformation videos and glimpses of his daily life, and has built a significant online presence in the fitness community.

While the clip sparked debate online, Lakshay maintains that the incident was a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate snub.