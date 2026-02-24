Influencer Lakshay Jaggi Ignores Rakul Preet Singh At Awards Night, Responds After Viral Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Influencer Lakshay Jaggi Ignores Rakul Preet Singh At Awards Night, Responds After Video Goes Viral

Influencer Lakshay Jaggi Ignores Rakul Preet Singh At Awards Night, Responds After Video Goes Viral

In the circulating video, Lakshay is seen walking up to the stage to receive his award from Rakul Preet Singh. After taking the trophy, he appears to move ahead without making eye contact.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A video from a recent awards ceremony has sparked chatter online, with many social media users claiming that influencer Lakshay Jaggi appeared to ignore actor Rakul Preet Singh while receiving his trophy. The clip quickly went viral, prompting speculation about an alleged snub.

Lakshay has now addressed the controversy, saying there was no intention to disrespect anyone and that the moment has been misunderstood.

Lakshay Jaggi Breaks His Silence

After the video gained traction, Lakshay shared a clarification on his social media handle. Speaking in Hindi, he explained that he had observed a similar interaction just before his turn on stage.

He said that a woman ahead of him had also received an award and extended her hand, but Rakul did not shake hands with her. Based on that, Lakshay assumed there was no handshake custom being followed during the ceremony.

He added that when he went up on stage, his sole intention was to accept the award and leave, not to insult anyone. “I went on stage, took the award and moved ahead. I did not mean to disrespect anyone. I simply thought that if handshakes were not part of the protocol, I should just accept the trophy and step aside,” he said, adding that he did not anticipate that his actions would be perceived as offensive.

What Happened in the Viral Clip?

In the circulating video, Lakshay is seen walking up to the stage to receive his award from Rakul Preet Singh. After taking the trophy, he appears to move ahead without making eye contact or interacting further with the actor. This brief exchange led some viewers to conclude that he had deliberately ignored her.

Who Is Lakshay Jaggi?

Lakshay Jaggi is a fitness influencer with over four lakh followers on social media. He regularly shares gym tips, transformation videos and glimpses of his daily life, and has built a significant online presence in the fitness community.

While the clip sparked debate online, Lakshay maintains that the incident was a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate snub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are people talking about Lakshay Jaggi and Rakul Preet Singh?

A video from an awards ceremony showed Lakshay Jaggi appearing to ignore Rakul Preet Singh while accepting his award, sparking online chatter about a potential snub.

What is Lakshay Jaggi's explanation for the incident?

Lakshay explained that he saw Rakul Preet Singh not shake hands with the person before him, leading him to believe handshakes weren't part of the protocol, so he just accepted his award.

Did Lakshay Jaggi intend to disrespect Rakul Preet Singh?

No, Lakshay stated his intention was not to disrespect anyone. He simply believed he should accept the award and step aside as handshakes didn't seem to be part of the protocol.

Who is Lakshay Jaggi?

Lakshay Jaggi is a fitness influencer with over four lakh followers. He shares fitness tips, transformation videos, and aspects of his daily life online.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Viral Video Trending News Rakul Preet Singh Lakshay Jaggi Lakshay Jaggi Video
