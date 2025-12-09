Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An old tweet from 2017 has suddenly gone viral again, and the timing honestly couldn’t be more dramatic. IndiGo is already under fire right now because thousands of flights have been cancelled since December 2, leaving passengers helpless at airports across the country. People are angry, frustrated, and tired of the chaos. And that old tweet from years ago seems to perfectly capture the frustration many travellers are feeling today.

It shows that even back then, customers were struggling with the airline’s service, and now history feels like it’s repeating itself.

‘Are You Serious’: Old Tweet Goes Trending Again

On April 30, 2017, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Roshan Agarwal posted a very frustrated tweet. He wrote, “Thank you for sending my baggage to Hyd and flying me to Calcutta at the same time. Brilliant service. #DieIndigo.”

Anyone who has ever travelled knows how stressful it is when your luggage is sent somewhere else while you land in another city.

What shocked everyone the most was IndiGo’s reply. Instead of helping or apologising, the airline responded, “Glad to hear that. #KeepFlying6E.” Roshan immediately reacted and asked, “Are you serious?”

Now, after the recent crisis, people have dug up that tweet and are sharing it again because they feel it perfectly represents how customers have been treated over the years.

With thousands of travellers currently stranded, many see the old tweet as a reminder that these issues didn’t just appear suddenly; they were already there.

What’s Happening With Indigo Right Now?

Since December 2, air travel across India has been completely disrupted. IndiGo has cancelled thousands of flights due to not having enough pilots to run operations under the new government rules.

These FDTL rules increased pilots’ weekly rest hours and put limits on night flights and night landings. Other airlines prepared for these changes, but IndiGo didn’t.

As a result, flights started getting delayed and then cancelled in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and many more.

Some days saw more than 1,600 cancellations, leaving thousands of passengers stuck at airports with almost no clarity.

The government has stepped in, ordered an investigation, and granted IndiGo temporary exemptions to help manage the situation; however, cancellations are still occurring. IndiGo has apologised and admitted to “planning gaps”, saying normal operations may only return between December 10 and 15.