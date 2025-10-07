Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending‘Chai With Soju’: Couple’s Indian–Korean Wedding Vows Go Viral, Internet Reacts

The bride was seen confidently speaking in Korean during their Korean wedding ceremony, while the groom chanted complex Sanskrit mantras for their traditional Vedic ceremony.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
When chai met soju, the story brewed into something truly heartwarming. An Indian girl and a Korean boy’s cross-cultural love story has captured millions of hearts online, as their wedding photos and videos go viral across social media platforms.

A Blend of Traditions: From Sanskrit Mantras To Korean Vows

In a celebration that beautifully fused two worlds, the bride was seen confidently speaking in Korean during their Korean wedding ceremony, while the groom chanted complex Sanskrit mantras for their traditional Vedic ceremony. The couple’s seamless embrace of each other’s cultures has left viewers both charmed and emotional.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chai with Soju 🇮🇳🇰🇷 (@chaiwithsoju)

Netizens Pour Their Hearts Out

Social media users have flooded the platforms with admiration, humour, and personal reflections. On Facebook, one user joked that the bride seemed to be a fan of Korean movies while the groom “happily tie[d] the knot like signing a contract without reading it.” Others shared sentimental memories, with one recalling, “Brings back memories of my Swiss husband repeating Sanskrit vows at our wedding.” Many highlighted the universal power of love, commenting, “Love needs no language and love is so beautiful,” while some asked curiously if Indian grooms generally perform similar rituals.

Couple Responds To The Overwhelming Love

Reacting to the viral moment, ChaiWithSoju expressed their gratitude, saying, “Wow! 9M+ views! Thank you all for the incredible love.” They elaborated on the joy and challenges of navigating an intercultural wedding, explaining how the groom “rocked the veshti for the South Indian kalyanam ceremony,” and emphasised that being an intercultural couple is about mixing, learning, and sometimes laughing their way through traditions. They also underlined that the account was meant to share their journey, not to set rules or dictate how others should celebrate their own unions. They concluded, “Our families are happy for us, and that’s what matters most. Thank you for seeing us with kindness as we grow together.”

Instagram Joins The Celebration

On Instagram, the reactions were equally heartwarming. Users expressed admiration for the groom’s commitment in tying the thali himself, praising the couple for integrating their cultures with respect. Many reflected on the beauty of seeing similarities despite differences, noting that the wedding illustrated how everything becomes possible when love is the focus. Others simply celebrated the overarching theme: love, in its own language, transcends boundaries.

As the comments continue to pour in, Chai With Soju has become more than a social media handle; it stands as a symbol of how love, respect, and laughter can bridge worlds and languages alike.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Viral Video Indian Korean Wedding Indian Korean Couple Intercultural Wedding
