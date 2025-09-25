Delhi High Court Pushes Back On Priya Kapur’s NDA Demand In Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute

The ongoing legal battle over industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s alleged ₹30,000 crore estate took another dramatic turn on Thursday, as the Delhi High Court pushed back against petitioners demanding confidentiality around disclosure of the deceased’s assets. The court challenged Priya Sachdev Kapur’s plea to seal portions of evidence and insisted transparency in the proceedings.

Court Challenges NDA Demand, Cites Limits of Confidentiality

During the hearing, Justice Jyoti Singh pressed Priya’s legal counsel, asking, “How much can go in a sealed cover? There is a limit to court proceedings. How do I pass this order? Show me the judgment that says you can seek confidentiality.” The judge’s skepticism underscored the court’s resistance to allowing broad secrecy in what may be a massive estate case.

Priya had sought a court direction compelling Sunjay’s children (from his marriage with Karisma Kapoor) and his mother, Rani Kapur, to sign a non‑disclosure agreement (NDA) before being given access to details of her late husband’s assets. The previous order, issued on September 12, compelled Priya to reveal all movable and immovable properties held by Sunjay as of June 12, the day he died.

Priya Insists on NDA Amid Concerns of Leaks and Cybersecurity

Although Priya claimed she was not trying to evade disclosure, she argued that sensitive financial information could cause irreparable harm if leaked. “Everything is being leaked in the media. It is embarrassing how they are conducting press conferences outside the court gate after the hearings,” she said. She added, “Why should the public at large have access to the bank details, etc? There are cybersecurity threats.”

Meanwhile, counsel for Karisma’s children alleged that the bank accounts disclosed in a purported will by Sunjay have since been depleted. They opposed Priya’s insistence on an NDA, arguing that the agreement would hamper their ability to question the validity of the will.

Justice Singh responded by ordering that the will must be submitted along with the written replies. “How will you all file a written reply to the suit and argue cases if everything is in sealed cover? Tomorrow you will file a written statement and attach the will to it. How will they file their replies in the court,” she asked.

Estate Dispute Deepens as Heirs Challenge Will

The dispute centers around a purported March 21 will that allegedly bequeaths Sunjay’s entire personal estate to Priya. His children from Karisma, Samaira Kapur and minor son Kiaan, represented through their mother—have contested the document, claiming they were unaware of its existence and seeking their dower share. They demand one‑fifth share each of the assets.

Priya, defending her intervention, argued that the suit is not maintainable because she is the legal wife. “This suit is not maintainable at all. I am his legal wife,” she told the court, referring also to their past Supreme Court divorce proceedings: “The claims of love and affection – where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court. Your husband left you several years ago.”

Sunjay collapsed during a polo match in England on June 12. The High Court has adjourned further hearing of Priya’s petition to Friday. Meanwhile, Rani Kapur has also filed an application seeking details of the will and will be heard in the next session.