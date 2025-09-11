Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'Gardan Daba Dunga': J&K AAP MLA's Detention Sparks Viral Husband-Wife Clash On Livestream — VIDEO

'Gardan Daba Dunga': J&K AAP MLA's Detention Sparks Viral Husband-Wife Clash On Livestream — VIDEO

A video shows politician Fatima Farooq defending Malik's detention during a livestream, interrupted by her husband who opposed her views, leading to a heated argument and threats.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 09:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The arrest of Jammu and Kashmir’s lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, Mehraj Malik, under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has not only stirred political debate but also triggered an unusual domestic quarrel that has gone viral on social media.

A video circulating widely shows local politician Fatima Farooq defending Malik during a livestream on Monday evening when her husband suddenly interrupted, turning the broadcast into a heated argument between the couple.

Visibly upset over Malik’s detention, Fatima said in the video, “Everyone knows I am not Malik’s supporter and I also condemn his derogatory words against the Deputy Commissioner. But slapping PSA on him has disheartened everyone, especially the poor.”

As she continued, her husband barged in and questioned her, asking, “Tu kya live kar rahi hai? Why are you doing this?” Moments later, he appeared to try to snatch the phone from her hand in an attempt to end the livestream.

The confrontation escalated when he was heard threatening, “Main teri gardan daba dunga (I’ll strangle you…),” prompting Fatima to turn the camera toward him and say, “Look, everyone! This is my husband, standing against the truth!”

The clip has since gone viral, sparking widespread discussion online about the strain political differences can create within families.

Malik, who represents the Doda district, was detained under the stringent PSA on Monday for allegedly disturbing public order. The law, often criticised as draconian, allows authorities to detain individuals without trial for up to two years in certain cases.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 09:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending Video MEHRAJ Malik
