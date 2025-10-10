Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A heartwarming story of grit and perseverance has taken social media by storm. A Tamil Nadu-based man, Abdul Alim, has shared his inspiring transformation from working as a security guard at Zoho to becoming a Software Development Engineer at the same company. What makes his story extraordinary is that he achieved all this without a college degree, purely through self-learning, hard work, and the support of a mentor who recognised his potential.

In a viral LinkedIn post, Abdul shared how he left home in 2013 with only Rs 1,000, of which Rs 800 went towards a train ticket. With no shelter or job, he spent nearly two months living on the streets before finding employment as a security guard at Zoho’s office. During one of his 12-hour shifts, a senior employee noticed him and struck up a conversation that changed his life forever.

ALSO READ: Indian Tech Professional Declines ₹96 LPA Offer, Salary Debate Goes Viral

“At Zoho, You Don’t Need A College Degree"

Abdul wrote in his post, "In school I learned a little bit of HTML. Then he asked me if I want to learn more, and this is how my learning began."

He shared that every day, after completing his long security shifts, he would sit and learn programming from the senior employee. After nearly eight months of effort, he created a simple app that could take user input and visualise it.

The senior showed Abdul’s app to a manager at Zoho, who was so impressed that he immediately arranged an interview. Despite Abdul’s hesitation over his lack of formal education, the manager reassured him, saying, “At Zoho, you don't need a college degree. What matters here is you and your skills.”

Abdul passed the interview and joined Zoho as a developer, marking a turning point in his life. Eight years later, he continues to serve the company as a Software Development Engineer, proving that determination and learning can truly change one’s destiny.

Social Media Hails Abdul Alim’s Journey As A True Inspiration

His story has received widespread praise online, with users lauding his perseverance and mindset. One comment read, "You're really in under the good hands brother, Zoho gives a life to you. Your passion and dedication make you get this secure position." Another wrote, "This post really made me feel hopeful. Thank you so much."

A third user summed it up perfectly: "You proved that it's not where you start, but how hungry you are to grow. After a 12-hour shift, most people would sleep, but you chose to learn. That mindset is legendary."

Abdul concluded his post with gratitude towards his mentor, Shibu Alexis, and Zoho for giving him an opportunity to shine. “I want to thank Shibu Alexis for all the knowledge and lessons and Zoho for allowing me to prove myself. And on the final note, it is never too late to start learning.”