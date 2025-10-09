Indian Tech Professional Declines ₹96 LPA Offer, Salary Debate Goes Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingIndian Tech Professional Declines ₹96 LPA Offer, Salary Debate Goes Viral

Candidate with 17 years’ experience rejects ₹96 LPA tech offer, asks for ₹1.3 crore, sparking heated discussions on salary norms.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A recruiter recently shared a viral story about a senior tech professional who refused a ₹96 lakh-per-annum offer because he sought ₹1.3 crore. 

High-Paid Tech Role Turns Downed

Juned Khatri, who posted the incident on X, said he was hiring for a ‘Head of Engineering’ role at an undisclosed company. The candidate, highly sought after, had salary expectations far beyond the company’s budget.

Efforts to find a compromise proved futile. “Hurts to reject this one candidate, he is at 1.3cr and the budget for the role is 96L. Tried talking a mid ground on both ends, didn't work,” Khatri wrote. The candidate reportedly has 17 years of experience, making him an ideal fit but one whose compensation demands were hard to meet.

Social Media Reacts

The story quickly drew attention online, sparking a mix of humor, envy, and discussion. Some users joked about taking the job for lower offers. 

The incident has sparked a broader debate about salary expectations and negotiation trends in India’s booming tech industry.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 09:14 PM (IST)
Tech Jobs
