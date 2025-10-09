Indian Tech Professional Declines ₹96 LPA Offer, Salary Debate Goes Viral

A recruiter recently shared a viral story about a senior tech professional who refused a ₹96 lakh-per-annum offer because he sought ₹1.3 crore.

High-Paid Tech Role Turns Downed

Juned Khatri, who posted the incident on X, said he was hiring for a ‘Head of Engineering’ role at an undisclosed company. The candidate, highly sought after, had salary expectations far beyond the company’s budget.

Efforts to find a compromise proved futile. “Hurts to reject this one candidate, he is at 1.3cr and the budget for the role is 96L. Tried talking a mid ground on both ends, didn't work,” Khatri wrote. The candidate reportedly has 17 years of experience, making him an ideal fit but one whose compensation demands were hard to meet.

hurts to reject this one candidate,

he is at 1.3cr and the budget for the role is 96L.



tried talking a mid ground on both ends, didn't work. — Juned Khatri | Engineer Turned Recruiter 🇮🇳 (@hijunedkhatri) October 8, 2025

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz May Launch New Luxury Headphones Soon: Check Price, Specifications, & More

Social Media Reacts

The story quickly drew attention online, sparking a mix of humor, envy, and discussion. Some users joked about taking the job for lower offers.

Somewhere, a CFO just felt a sudden sense of peace. — Shivay (@Omnamahshivay23) October 9, 2025

Don't worry I'll take that job for 96L. — Aniruddh Kashyap (@AniruddhKshyap) October 8, 2025

Bruh, the candidate rejected your offer. It's not vice versa, although your ego may not agree this. — Dhrishtadhyumnan (@dhrishtadhyumna) October 9, 2025

Ouch, that’s a tough one. Feels rough when the right person is just out of reach because of numbers. — Rajesh M (@Rajesh7113) October 8, 2025

The incident has sparked a broader debate about salary expectations and negotiation trends in India’s booming tech industry.