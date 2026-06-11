Female Doctor Issues First Statement After Corpses' Genitals Joke At Pranit More Show

A woman doctor who faced widespread criticism over remarks made during comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show has issued her first public statement, saying she accepts responsibility for her words and understands why people were hurt.

The controversy erupted after a video clip from the show went viral online. During an audience interaction, the doctor identified as Sejal Pawar spoke about anatomy lab experiences and joked about medical students comparing the private parts of male cadavers. The exchange took place while discussing whether doctors remain serious during post-mortem and cadaver-related work or crack jokes to cope with the environment.

The remarks triggered sharp reactions on social media, with many users, including medical students and professionals, calling the comments disrespectful toward body donors and unethical for someone in the medical field.

Doctor Shares Apology

As criticism intensified, Pawar shared an apology on Instagram before making her account private. In her statement, she said she was not trying to defend or justify what had been said.

“I’m not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it,” she wrote, adding that she now understands how her words may have been interpreted differently from what she intended.

The viral clip has fueled a wider online debate around professional ethics, accountability, and the boundaries of humour in public spaces. Several users also questioned whether similar standards of scrutiny are applied equally regardless of gender, drawing comparisons with earlier controversies linked to audience interactions at comedy shows.

Meanwhile, comedian Pranit More has also come under heavy criticism over clips emerging from his performances. His Instagram account has reportedly been deactivated amid the backlash.

What started as a controversy around a stand-up show interaction has now evolved into a broader conversation on consent, sensitivity, medical ethics, and the responsibility attached to public remarks made by professionals.