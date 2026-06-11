Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingFemale Doctor Issues First Statement After Corpses' Genitals Joke At Pranit More Show

Female Doctor Issues First Statement After Corpses' Genitals Joke At Pranit More Show

As criticism intensified, Pawar shared an apology on Instagram before making her account private.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 11:32 AM (IST)

A woman doctor who faced widespread criticism over remarks made during comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show has issued her first public statement, saying she accepts responsibility for her words and understands why people were hurt.

The controversy erupted after a video clip from the show went viral online. During an audience interaction, the doctor identified as Sejal Pawar spoke about anatomy lab experiences and joked about medical students comparing the private parts of male cadavers. The exchange took place while discussing whether doctors remain serious during post-mortem and cadaver-related work or crack jokes to cope with the environment.

The remarks triggered sharp reactions on social media, with many users, including medical students and professionals, calling the comments disrespectful toward body donors and unethical for someone in the medical field.

Doctor Shares Apology

As criticism intensified, Pawar shared an apology on Instagram before making her account private. In her statement, she said she was not trying to defend or justify what had been said.

“I’m not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it,” she wrote, adding that she now understands how her words may have been interpreted differently from what she intended.

The viral clip has fueled a wider online debate around professional ethics, accountability, and the boundaries of humour in public spaces. Several users also questioned whether similar standards of scrutiny are applied equally regardless of gender, drawing comparisons with earlier controversies linked to audience interactions at comedy shows.

Meanwhile, comedian Pranit More has also come under heavy criticism over clips emerging from his performances. His Instagram account has reportedly been deactivated amid the backlash.

What started as a controversy around a stand-up show interaction has now evolved into a broader conversation on consent, sensitivity, medical ethics, and the responsibility attached to public remarks made by professionals.

Before You Go

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Pranit More Trending Desk Pranit More Show Doctor Joke
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
Female Doctor Issues First Statement After Corpses' Genitals Joke At Pranit More Show
Female Doctor Issues First Statement After Corpses' Genitals Joke At Pranit More Show
Trending
Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt ‘Unstoppable’ After Explosive ‘Alpha’ Teaser
Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt ‘Unstoppable’ After Explosive ‘Alpha’ Teaser
Trending
Who Was Kumod Raney? Friend's Death Leaves Salman Khan, Arpita And Sohail Khan Emotionally Broken
Who Was Kumod Raney? Friend's Death Leaves Salman Khan, Arpita And Sohail Khan Emotionally Broken
Trending
Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ OTT Release: Film Arrives On Two Platforms
Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ OTT Release: Film Arrives On Two Platforms
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP Resigns, Prakash Chek Steps Down Amid Growing Party Rift
Political: TMC MPs Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz, Political Speculation Intensifies in Bengal
Middle East Conflict: Renewed U.S.-Iran Strikes Raise Fears of a New Phase in Middle East Conflict
Breaking: U.S. and Iran Resume Military Confrontation After Ceasefire, Raising Fears of Full-Scale War
Breaking: U.S.-Iran Exchange Massive Strikes After Ceasefire, Regional Tensions Surge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget