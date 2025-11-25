Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'Gay Marriages Cause Earthquakes': Bihar Journalist On Camera | WATCH

A new viral clip shows Kanhaiya Bhelari making another surprising claim during a show, sparking fresh controversy and leaving viewers stunned.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
A video of a Bihar journalist is going viral and has created a fresh storm online. Recently, Kanhaiya Bhelari was in the news for saying that married daughters should stay away from their parents’ homes. Now, in a new clip, he makes an even more shocking claim. 

During a show on the YouTube channel Lallantop, Bhelari says that earthquakes happen because boys marry boys and girls marry girls. When scientific facts were explained to him, he refused to accept them, which has left many people stunned.

Kanhaiya Bhelari Viral Video: His Comments On Same-Sex Marriage

The main controversy in this viral video is centred on Bhelari’s comments about same-sex marriage: gay marriage, lesbian marriage, and homosexual relationships. He says that today it has become common for boys to marry boys and girls to marry girls, and according to him, this is wrong. 

When he is asked what problem he has if adults are happy in their relationship, he gives a surprising explanation. He says that these relationships are the reason why earthquakes occur.

Even after the journalist clearly explains how earthquakes actually happen due to natural geological activity, Bhelari becomes more rigid. He says that just because society is becoming modern does not mean people should accept everything. 

His refusal to accept scientific reasoning has shocked viewers and led to massive debate across social media.

Kanhaiya Bhelari's Earlier Remarks Also Caused Backlash

This new clip comes soon after Bhelari faced criticism from Lalu Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya. 

On November 18, she strongly opposed his comment that married daughters should visit their parents’ homes only on special occasions and should not interfere in their father’s family matters. 

Rohini publicly questioned who gave him the right to decide on women’s rights and even shared a phone conversation on social media.

With his latest statement on gay marriage, Bhelari has once again found himself at the centre of a major controversy.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
