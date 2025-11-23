Trump’s New Winter Look Goes Viral As Internet Says He’s ‘Obsessed With Mamdani’| Watch

With winter settling in across Washington, US President Donald Trump stepped out over the weekend in a plush burgundy scarf and an oversized black overcoat, a look that instantly set social media buzzing. What should have been a routine walk to Marine One quickly turned into a viral moment on X, where users began comparing Trump’s outfit to the trademark style of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. The timing sparked even more chatter, coming just hours after Trump met Mamdani at the White House, a meeting that ended with unexpected praise from the president.

quite a look for Trump today pic.twitter.com/LbG7A2KSTJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2025

X Users See ‘Zohran Mamdani Cosplay’

The deep-red scarf and oversized black coat prompted a wave of reactions on X, with many insisting Trump appeared to be channelling Mamdani’s distinctive style.

One user joked: “Habibi, I brought something for you. I want you to wear it. I want you to feel beautiful.”

Another quipped: “No way he out here doing Zohran Mamdani cosplay.”

A third added: “He’s even dressing like him -yesterday changed Trump’s life more than we know.”

Trump Praised Mamdani Just Hours Earlier

The online frenzy followed a White House meeting on Friday between Trump and Mamdani, which ended on a surprisingly cordial note.

Trump publicly praised the mayor-elect and even dismissed some Republican attack lines directed at him. When questioned about Mamdani having previously described him as a “fascist,” Trump waved it off, saying it was “ok”.