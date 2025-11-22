Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingWATCH: Woman Cooks Maggi In Train Kettle, Triggers Safety Row As Central Railway Steps In

WATCH: Woman Cooks Maggi In Train Kettle, Triggers Safety Row As Central Railway Steps In

Central Railway takes action after a viral video shows a woman cooking Maggi in a train using an electric kettle, raising major safety concerns online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A viral video from an AC coach of an Indian train has set off a heated conversation across social media after a woman was seen cooking Maggi inside the compartment using an electric kettle. What many initially found amusing quickly turned into a safety debate, prompting Central Railway to step in and issue a firm response. The clip, now widely circulated, has sparked questions around passenger behaviour, safety norms, and the increasing trend of travellers filming questionable acts for online attention.

The Video That Triggered Action

The video shows a woman preparing instant noodles by plugging an electric kettle into the AC coach socket, casually posing for the camera while the food cooks. The light-hearted moment quickly became controversial, with internet users divided between humour and serious concern. Many argued that such acts put hundreds of passengers at risk by overloading the electrical system of the coach.

The reaction online was swift and polarised. One user who shared the original clip wrote, "This is a major safety hazard and can cause fire, endangering the lives of all onboard. That's why we cannot have good things. Many will misuse the facilities and then be proud of it. Most lack civil sense."

Some users recalled past incidents involving unsafe actions by passengers, while others expressed disbelief at the casual defiance of rules.

Amid the rising chatter, Central Railway stepped in and confirmed that the woman is being acted against for violating onboard safety rules.

Railways Responds And Issues A Warning

Central Railway released a strong advisory soon after the clip gained momentum online. The official statement read:

"Using an electronic kettle inside trains is strictly prohibited. It is unsafe, illegal, and a punishable offence. It can lead to fire incidents and be disastrous for other passengers also."

Authorities further urged travellers to stay vigilant and report any behaviour that could jeopardise safety. They noted that prohibited devices can strain the electrical load and potentially trigger sparks or fires, issues the railways treat with zero tolerance.

For many Indians, train journeys are inseparable from delicious home-cooked food, snacks packed with care, or meals picked up at stations. But cooking inside the compartment is far from normal practice, and the viral clip caught viewers off-guard.

In the video, the woman appears cheerful as she enjoys her noodles. However, railway officials highlighted that even a small appliance like a kettle can become dangerous when plugged into coach sockets that aren’t designed for high-heat devices.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 01:05 PM (IST)

