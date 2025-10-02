Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Epic Action, Jaw-Dropping Visuals, And A Few Narrative Stumbles

Kantara Chapter 1 review: With its breathtaking visuals, thrilling action, and some unforgettable moments, it surpasses the first film in scale and cinematic experience.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Kantara Chapter 1 review: Every time a notable South Indian film releases, headlines often scream “Bollywood should be ashamed” or “Bollywood is finished.” But is that really the case? With Kantara Chapter 1, it becomes clear that such sweeping statements are exaggerated. This film is not about Bollywood versus South—it is about cinema that thrives on scale, spectacle, and heart.

Kantara Chapter 1 story

The narrative picks up where the previous chapter ended. At its core, the story revolves around the conflict between the people of Kantara and the Bangda Kingdom. The king of Bangda desires to claim Kantara for reasons that unfold on screen. How the villagers reach Bangda, what transpires between the two sides, and the larger mystery behind this struggle—these are revelations meant to be experienced in theatres. Whether you grasp the entire story or are left with lingering questions, the cinematic ride itself is the draw.

How is Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is an arresting theatrical experience. The visuals are extraordinary, and certain scenes demand the grandeur of the big screen—moments that will leave audiences in sheer awe. While the first half feels fairly ordinary, it builds up to a spectacular pre-interval scene. The second half, however, is the real game-changer.

The storytelling does falter at times. Some sequences feel unnecessary, and the narrative could have benefited from tighter, simpler execution. This complexity may alienate a section of the audience. Yet, every time the film seems to dip, it bounces back with moments so powerful that they overshadow earlier weaknesses. The climax is electrifying, the action is inventive, and the VFX work is top-notch. The film’s only real setback lies in its inconsistent narrative flow. Still, compared to its predecessor, this chapter is bigger, sharper, and visually far superior.

Performances

Rishab Shetty is nothing short of magnetic. He embodies Kantara with such conviction that it feels as though he was born to play this role. His presence elevates every frame, often masking the film’s shortcomings.

Rukmini Vasanth feels underutilised in the first half but redeems herself brilliantly in the latter part, especially during the climax. Gulshan Devaiah, despite being a fine actor, doesn’t quite fit into his role here. On the other hand, Jayaram delivers a standout performance, shining the brightest in the film’s finale.

Music

B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s music and background score amplify the film’s energy. At times, the BGM feels a little loud, but it aligns with the film’s tone and scale, enhancing its immersive quality.

Verdict

Kantara Chapter 1 is not a flawless masterpiece, but it is a film that deserves to be watched on the big screen. With its breathtaking visuals, thrilling action, and some unforgettable moments, it surpasses the first film in scale and cinematic experience. There’s no reason to declare that “Bollywood should be ashamed”—instead, it’s a reminder that good cinema can come from anywhere, and it should simply be celebrated.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
