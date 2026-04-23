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HomeTrendingTamil Nadu Elections: Students Build Robot To Spread Voter Awareness On Poll Day

Tamil Nadu Elections: Students Build Robot To Spread Voter Awareness On Poll Day

Tamil Nadu's most unusual election volunteer doesn't need to eat or sleep. It's a student-built robot handing out sweets and teaching people how to cast their vote.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 04:03 PM (IST)

Students in Coimbatore have found a creative way to draw attention to voting day. Instead of regular awareness campaigns, they built a robot that greets people and even hands out sweets to encourage them to cast their vote. The idea blends technology with civic responsibility, making the message more engaging for the public.

With elections often struggling to attract full participation, such efforts show how innovation at the grassroots level can make a difference in reminding people of their role in democracy.

How Did The Coimbatore Students Use A Robot To Promote Voting?

The robot was developed by students of Government Arts College using voice processing and radio control technology. It interacts with voters by sharing simple instructions like standing in a queue and explaining how to cast a vote. According to student Vimal Vijayan, the aim was clear: increase participation.

"Today is election day for Tamil Nadu. So, we are promoting 100% voting through this robot. People are giving a great response to this," he said.

He further explained, "The team developed the robot's voice processing and RC control model. The robot is giving a message - stand in the queue and how to cast a vote." Two such robots were deployed as part of this initiative. 

The project also reflects the student’s interest in robotics and electronics, turning academic learning into real-world impact.

What Does The Latest Voter Turnout Data Reveal In Tamil Nadu?

According to the Election Commission of India, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 62.18% by 1 pm. Tiruppur led with 62.97%, followed by Namakkal at 62.51% and Erode at 61.97%. 

Urban centres like Chennai reported 54.58%, while Coimbatore stood at 58.24%. The Nilgiris saw the lowest turnout at 50.42%.

Polling will end at 6 pm, with results scheduled for May 4. The electorate includes over 5.73 crore voters, covering a wide demographic range including first-time and service voters.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Trending Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TECHNOLOGY Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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