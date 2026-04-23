West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Urges Voters To Cast Ballots In Record Numbers
Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting Live: Bengal set for Phase 1 voting, Tamil Nadu to vote across all 234 seats in single phase; counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
LIVE
Background
West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting Live: West Bengal is all set for the first phase of its Assembly elections, while Tamil Nadu will see polling across all 234 constituencies in a single phase. The two states present contrasting electoral formats, with Bengal entering a multi-phase contest and Tamil Nadu witnessing a state-wide vote. Both elections carry high political stakes amid intense campaigning, shifting alliances and strong voter mobilisation, making them key contests in the current electoral cycle.
West Bengal Phase 1 Polls
The first phase in West Bengal covers 152 constituencies across 16 districts, with around 3.60 crore eligible voters. The phase includes several politically sensitive regions in north Bengal and parts of southern districts.
The contest remains multi-cornered, involving the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Left Front. Campaigning has centred on governance, welfare schemes, allegations of corruption and debates over voter roll revisions.
The Election Commission has put in place extensive security arrangements, with central forces deployed across constituencies and sensitive booths under close monitoring to ensure orderly polling.
Tamil Nadu Voting
Tamil Nadu will vote across all 234 Assembly constituencies in a single phase, with more than 4,000 candidates in the fray. The election reflects an evolving political landscape beyond the traditional DMK-AIADMK bipolar contest.
The ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is seeking a second term, while the AIADMK-led alliance, with the BJP as a partner, is attempting to regain ground. Actor Vijay’s entry into politics has added a fresh element of competition.
Women voters form a significant share of the electorate, outnumbering men in a majority of constituencies. The elections in both states are expected to influence regional political alignments and broader national narratives.
Counting On May 4
Counting of votes for both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4.
Tamil Nadu Elections LIVE: 'AIADMK Will Win By Huge Mandate', Claims Party's Gen Secy
AIADMK General Secretary Edappai K Palaniswami claimed the party will form a government with a huge mandate after casting his vote in Salem, Tamil Nadu. says.
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 LIVE: Technical Snag Delays Voting In Thoothukudi’s Duvipuram
Voting was delayed at Booth 295 in Thoothukudi’s Duvipuram in Tamil Nadu due to a control unit malfunction.
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Polls: Voting delayed at Booth 295 in Thoothukudi’s Duvipuram due to control unit malfunction.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI #TamilNaduPollsWithPTI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gsTbDDkWfN