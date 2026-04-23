West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting Live: West Bengal is all set for the first phase of its Assembly elections, while Tamil Nadu will see polling across all 234 constituencies in a single phase. The two states present contrasting electoral formats, with Bengal entering a multi-phase contest and Tamil Nadu witnessing a state-wide vote. Both elections carry high political stakes amid intense campaigning, shifting alliances and strong voter mobilisation, making them key contests in the current electoral cycle.

West Bengal Phase 1 Polls

The first phase in West Bengal covers 152 constituencies across 16 districts, with around 3.60 crore eligible voters. The phase includes several politically sensitive regions in north Bengal and parts of southern districts.

The contest remains multi-cornered, involving the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Left Front. Campaigning has centred on governance, welfare schemes, allegations of corruption and debates over voter roll revisions.

The Election Commission has put in place extensive security arrangements, with central forces deployed across constituencies and sensitive booths under close monitoring to ensure orderly polling.

Tamil Nadu Voting

Tamil Nadu will vote across all 234 Assembly constituencies in a single phase, with more than 4,000 candidates in the fray. The election reflects an evolving political landscape beyond the traditional DMK-AIADMK bipolar contest.

The ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is seeking a second term, while the AIADMK-led alliance, with the BJP as a partner, is attempting to regain ground. Actor Vijay’s entry into politics has added a fresh element of competition.

Women voters form a significant share of the electorate, outnumbering men in a majority of constituencies. The elections in both states are expected to influence regional political alignments and broader national narratives.

Counting On May 4

Counting of votes for both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4.