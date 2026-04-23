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HomeElectionWest Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Urges Voters To Cast Ballots In Record Numbers

West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Urges Voters To Cast Ballots In Record Numbers

Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting Live: Bengal set for Phase 1 voting, Tamil Nadu to vote across all 234 seats in single phase; counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 08:11 AM (IST)

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West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates ECI WB election Polling Tamil Nadu polling Percentage Seatwise Turnout Mamata Banerjee suvendu adhikari stalin Vijay West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Urges Voters To Cast Ballots In Record Numbers
Live Updates: Bengal & Tamil Nadu Voting
Source : ANI

Background

West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting Live: West Bengal is all set for the first phase of its Assembly elections, while Tamil Nadu will see polling across all 234 constituencies in a single phase. The two states present contrasting electoral formats, with Bengal entering a multi-phase contest and Tamil Nadu witnessing a state-wide vote. Both elections carry high political stakes amid intense campaigning, shifting alliances and strong voter mobilisation, making them key contests in the current electoral cycle.

West Bengal Phase 1 Polls

The first phase in West Bengal covers 152 constituencies across 16 districts, with around 3.60 crore eligible voters.  The phase includes several politically sensitive regions in north Bengal and parts of southern districts.

The contest remains multi-cornered, involving the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Left Front. Campaigning has centred on governance, welfare schemes, allegations of corruption and debates over voter roll revisions.

The Election Commission has put in place extensive security arrangements, with central forces deployed across constituencies and sensitive booths under close monitoring to ensure orderly polling.

Tamil Nadu Voting

Tamil Nadu will vote across all 234 Assembly constituencies in a single phase, with more than 4,000 candidates in the fray.  The election reflects an evolving political landscape beyond the traditional DMK-AIADMK bipolar contest.

The ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is seeking a second term, while the AIADMK-led alliance, with the BJP as a partner, is attempting to regain ground. Actor Vijay’s entry into politics has added a fresh element of competition.

Women voters form a significant share of the electorate, outnumbering men in a majority of constituencies. The elections in both states are expected to influence regional political alignments and broader national narratives.

Counting On May 4

Counting of votes for both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4.

08:11 AM (IST)  •  23 Apr 2026

Tamil Nadu Elections LIVE: 'AIADMK Will Win By Huge Mandate', Claims Party's Gen Secy

AIADMK General Secretary Edappai K Palaniswami claimed the party will form a government with a huge mandate after casting his vote in Salem, Tamil Nadu. says.

08:03 AM (IST)  •  23 Apr 2026

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 LIVE: Technical Snag Delays Voting In Thoothukudi’s Duvipuram

Voting was delayed at Booth 295 in Thoothukudi’s Duvipuram in Tamil Nadu due to a control unit malfunction.

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West Bengal Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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