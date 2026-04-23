Tamil Nadu Election: Robots In Traditional Attire Welcome Voters Across Polling Booths

Vellore (Tamil Nadu), April 23 (IANS) In a unique blend of technology and democracy, voters in parts of Vellore district were greeted by robots as they arrived to cast their ballots in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Thursday.

At select polling stations in Gudiyatham and Vellore Assembly constituencies, humanoid robots were deployed to assist and engage voters, offering a novel experience on polling day.

The initiative, introduced by election authorities on a pilot basis, aimed to enhance voter convenience while showcasing the integration of technology into public services.

At the Government Municipal Higher Secondary School in Gudiyatham town, a saree-clad robot welcomed voters in Tamil as they queued up outside the polling booth. Holding a tray with flowers and chocolates, the robot created a warm and festive atmosphere, surprising many first-time and regular voters alike.

"We were pleasantly surprised to see a robot greeting voters at the polling booth. It was speaking in Tamil and even gave tips on how to stay safe in the heat," a voter said.

Officials said that out of the 1,427 polling booths across Vellore district, two were selected for the experimental deployment of robots.

In Gudiyatham, the robot not only welcomed voters but also guided them through the facilities available inside the polling station, helping streamline the voting process.

A similar setup was introduced at the Government Muslim Higher Secondary School in the Vellore Assembly constituency. Here, the robot was equipped with sensors that enabled it to interact with voters, including offering a handshake as they approached. It also provided clear instructions on the voting procedure, including the mandatory deposit of mobile phones at designated counters before entering the booth.

In addition, the robot played an important role in voter awareness by making announcements about special arrangements. It encouraged senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities to use separate queues to avoid long waiting times. It also informed voters about the availability of wheelchairs and other assistance facilities at the polling stations.

The initiative drew widespread attention and curiosity, with many voters stopping briefly to interact with the machines.

Election officials described the move as part of efforts to make polling more accessible, efficient, and engaging in an increasingly tech-driven environment.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)