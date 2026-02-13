Booking A Cab? This New Driver Scam Could Make You Pay Double

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A late-night airport ride turned stressful for a Rapido user after a short 10-15 minute trip became a heated fare dispute. The booking showed one price, but the driver demanded much more at drop-off. What looked like a normal payment argument soon exposed a possible screenshot trick and repeated pressure from the driver. The rider shared every detail online, including the moment the real app screen revealed the truth.

The story is now getting attention as another example of suspected app-based cab fare manipulation and rider safety concerns.

Rapido Cab Fare Scam Reported By Reddit User

This issue comes from a Reddit user under the name bobs_best_burger, who shared his full experience in detail. He wrote that he booked a Rapido cab at 2 am from the airport, with the app clearly showing a fare of 295.

But at the destination, “the driver asked for 419.” When questioned, the driver claimed his app showed a higher price and tried to prove it on his phone.

The rider noticed something felt off. The screen didn’t look like the normal Rapido app layout.

He kept insisting, “close and reopen the Rapido app,” but the driver avoided it and said closing would mark the ride as already paid. That made the situation more suspicious and tense.

Rapido Overcharging Dispute Exposes Screenshot Trick

When the driver finally closed the screen, it revealed the image was not an app page but a screenshot from his gallery. The rider says the next window showed recent photos, including the same fake fare screen.

He paid only the booked amount and stepped out, while the driver kept demanding to “pay the full amount” and became aggressive.

When the real app screen was opened, it showed 295 and also stated that airport parking fees were already included. The rider filed a complaint, but it was marked resolved without a response.

We have also contacted the Rapido team for an explanation on the same and asked what steps they take on such complaints. We haven’t received a reply yet, so stay tuned for updates.