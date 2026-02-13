A Rapido user experienced a fare dispute after a short trip. The driver demanded more than the app-quoted price at drop-off, leading to a tense situation.
Booking A Cab? This New Driver Scam Could Make You Pay Double
A Reddit user reports a Rapido fare dispute where the driver showed a screenshot instead of the live app to demand more money. The incident is now widely discussed online.
A late-night airport ride turned stressful for a Rapido user after a short 10-15 minute trip became a heated fare dispute. The booking showed one price, but the driver demanded much more at drop-off. What looked like a normal payment argument soon exposed a possible screenshot trick and repeated pressure from the driver. The rider shared every detail online, including the moment the real app screen revealed the truth.
The story is now getting attention as another example of suspected app-based cab fare manipulation and rider safety concerns.
Rapido Cab Fare Scam Reported By Reddit User
This issue comes from a Reddit user under the name bobs_best_burger, who shared his full experience in detail. He wrote that he booked a Rapido cab at 2 am from the airport, with the app clearly showing a fare of 295.
New Day, New Rapido Scam
by u/bobs_best_burger in pune
But at the destination, “the driver asked for 419.” When questioned, the driver claimed his app showed a higher price and tried to prove it on his phone.
The rider noticed something felt off. The screen didn’t look like the normal Rapido app layout.
He kept insisting, “close and reopen the Rapido app,” but the driver avoided it and said closing would mark the ride as already paid. That made the situation more suspicious and tense.
Rapido Overcharging Dispute Exposes Screenshot Trick
When the driver finally closed the screen, it revealed the image was not an app page but a screenshot from his gallery. The rider says the next window showed recent photos, including the same fake fare screen.
He paid only the booked amount and stepped out, while the driver kept demanding to “pay the full amount” and became aggressive.
When the real app screen was opened, it showed 295 and also stated that airport parking fees were already included. The rider filed a complaint, but it was marked resolved without a response.
We have also contacted the Rapido team for an explanation on the same and asked what steps they take on such complaints. We haven’t received a reply yet, so stay tuned for updates.
Related Video
Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Rapido user at the airport?
How did the driver try to overcharge the user?
The driver claimed his app showed a higher fare and showed the rider a screen. However, this screen was revealed to be a screenshot, not the live Rapido app.
What was the actual fare shown on the Rapido app?
The Rapido app initially showed a fare of 295 for the trip. This was confirmed when the rider managed to see the real app screen.