A viral Instagram reel has turned Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport into the latest talking point among frequent flyers, thanks to its newly installed sleeping pods inside the 080 Lounge at Terminal 1. The video, posted by vlogger Shiva Rai, offers a close-up look at the compact capsules designed to give passengers a quiet escape during long layovers or before early-morning departures.

A Close-Up Look Inside Capsule Pods In Bengaluru Airport

Rai’s reel opens with him stepping into one of the “mini capsules” as the door glides open automatically. Once inside, he walks viewers through the surprisingly feature-packed control panel. Travellers can adjust lighting, operate fans, recline their seats, switch on heating, play music, and even try a massage function. The pod also includes a “zero-gravity” setting, marketed as a weightless relaxation mode, along with an emergency button for added safety.

Rai called the pods “super comfy for quick naps,” noting that users must take off their shoes before entering. However, he also cautioned that the tiny dimensions may feel overwhelming for anyone prone to claustrophobia. A two-hour session costs around Rs 1,300, a detail that quickly caught viewers’ attention.

In the caption accompanying his reel, Rai described the pods as a “solid hack” for travellers looking for rest between flights. He applauded the comfort and privacy but also mentioned the need for consistent cleaning, pointing out that hygiene depends heavily on maintenance.

Is It A Game-Changer Or Just A Novelty?

The comments section shows the internet is split. Some users were wowed, calling the pods “cool” and wishing workplaces adopted similar relaxation spaces. Others compared the capsule-like design to lying inside an MRI machine, saying the confined layout made them uneasy or breathless.

Several viewers joked that even with such amenities, they would end up spending the entire rental period doom-scrolling or stressing about missing their boarding call. The price tag also triggered debate: some labelled the fee excessive for just two hours, while others argued that airport lounges charge more for less privacy, making the pods a fair value.