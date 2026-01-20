PhonePe IPO: Sebi Nod Fuels Hopes Of Biggest Fintech Listing Since Paytm

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPhonePe IPO: Sebi Nod Fuels Hopes Of Biggest Fintech Listing Since Paytm

The Walmart-backed firm is likely to raise about Rs 12,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders expected to dilute part of their holdings.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Digital payments major PhonePe has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its initial public offering, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for one of India’s most anticipated fintech listings.

IPO Could Value Company At $15 Billion

The Bengaluru-based company is now expected to advance preparations for an IPO that could value it at around $15 billion, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The Walmart-backed firm is likely to raise about Rs 12,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders expected to dilute part of their holdings.

Among India’s Biggest Fintech Listings

If executed as planned, PhonePe’s listing would rank among the largest fintech IPOs in India, second only to Paytm’s public debut in 2021.

PhonePe has emerged as a dominant force in India’s digital payments ecosystem, processing billions of transactions each month and commanding a significant share of UPI volumes.

Beyond Payments: Expanding Financial Services Play

While digital payments remain its core business, PhonePe has expanded into adjacent segments including stockbroking, insurance distribution and lending, as it seeks to build a broader financial services platform.

Investor Participation And Market Timing

Major investors, including Walmart and other early backers, are expected to participate in the share sale. The company has been working with multiple investment banks to prepare for the offering and position itself for a public listing amid improving sentiment for technology stocks.

The regulatory clearance comes at a time when India’s primary markets are seeing renewed activity, with several technology and startup firms planning IPOs.

Key Test For Fintech And Internet Stocks

PhonePe’s listing is widely seen as a key test of investor appetite for large consumer internet companies following a period of volatility in the sector.

With Sebi’s approval now in place, PhonePe is expected to move ahead with the next steps towards launching the IPO, making it one of the most closely watched market debuts in India’s fintech space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has PhonePe received approval for its Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Yes, PhonePe has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its IPO, clearing a significant regulatory hurdle.

What is the estimated valuation for PhonePe's IPO?

The IPO could potentially value PhonePe at around $15 billion, according to recent reports.

How much capital is PhonePe expected to raise through its IPO?

PhonePe is likely to raise approximately Rs 12,000 crore through an offer for sale, with existing shareholders diluting a portion of their holdings.

How does PhonePe's potential IPO compare to other fintech listings in India?

If successful, PhonePe's listing would be one of the largest fintech IPOs in India, second only to Paytm's debut in 2021.

Besides digital payments, what other financial services does PhonePe offer?

PhonePe has expanded its offerings to include stockbroking, insurance distribution, and lending, aiming to become a comprehensive financial services platform.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
PhonePe IPO Sebi Approves PhonePe IPO Biggest Fintech Listing Since Paytm
