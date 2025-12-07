Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending19-Minute Viral Video: One Click Could Empty Your Bank Account, Experts Warn

19-Minute Viral Video: One Click Could Empty Your Bank Account, Experts Warn

Experts urge social media users not to engage with any link or account claiming to provide the video, emphasising that no verified or legitimate source exists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 09:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

More than a week after it first surfaced, the so-called “19-minute viral video” continues to dominate social media trends, drawing sustained public curiosity and the attention of cyber security experts. The clip, reportedly 19 minutes and 34 seconds long, allegedly shows a young couple in an intimate moment, though its origin remains unknown. The video began circulating online in the last week of November and quickly went viral. Experts have now issued a strong warning as scammers exploit the trend to target unsuspecting users.

Malware Hidden Behind Fake Video Links

Cyber security specialists say scammers are capitalising on the massive online interest by circulating fake links claiming to offer access to the video. When users click these links, often shared across Instagram, Facebook and X, malware is silently installed on their devices.

This malicious software is designed to operate undetected, enabling cybercriminals to monitor device activity, harvest stored information and gain access to personal accounts. Experts warn that simply searching for or attempting to download the clip can expose users to substantial digital risk. Fake social media accounts have also been created to push these harmful links, making the scam appear more legitimate.

Banking Information At High Risk

According to cyber security teams, the malware being deployed is specifically engineered to steal sensitive financial data. Once installed, it can capture bank login credentials, OTPs and other confidential information, potentially leading to direct financial fraud or a complete draining of bank accounts.

Scammers use phishing-style tactics to persuade users to click on malicious links, often disguising them as exclusive access to the so-called viral video. The widespread search for the clip has created an ideal environment for criminals to target inexperienced or curious users.

Experts urge social media users not to engage with any link or account claiming to provide the video, emphasising that no verified or legitimate source exists. They also recommend updating device security settings, enabling two-factor authentication and avoiding unknown websites or third-party downloads.

As the video continues to trend, authorities and cyber security analysts are maintaining close watch, warning that the situation may escalate if users do not exercise caution.

Also read
Published at : 07 Dec 2025 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Viral Video Trending Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
IndiGo Refund Update: Airline Clears Rs 610 Crore, Delivers 3,000 Baggages
IndiGo Refund Update: Airline Clears Rs 610 Crore, Delivers 3,000 Baggages
News
Goa Nightclub Fire: Chief Manager & 3 Staff Members Arrested After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Chief Manager & 3 Staff Members Arrested After 25 Killed
India
IndiGo 'Promises' To Fix Flight Operations By This Date-Travellers Finally Get A Timeline
IndiGo 'Promises' To Fix Flight Operations By This Date-Travellers Finally Get A Timeline
Cities
6 Members Of A Family Killed After Car Falls 800 Feet Near Saptashrungi Temple In Nashik
6 Members Of A Family Killed After Car Falls 800 Feet Near Saptashrungi Temple In Nashik
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget