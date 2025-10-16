Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





YouTube Outage: YouTube and its sister platforms, YouTube Music and YouTube TV, experienced a massive global outage early Thursday, leaving hundreds of thousands of users frustrated as videos and streams failed to load.

Global Glitch Hits YouTube Ecosystem

According to outage-tracking website DownDetector, more than 200,000 users in the United States alone reported issues with YouTube. The outage also hit India and several other countries, where users woke up to find that videos wouldn’t play or pages refused to load.

The ripple effect extended beyond the main video service. Reports showed 4,873 complaints about YouTube Music and 2,379 about YouTube TV in the same period, suggesting the problem had spread across Google’s entire video and music ecosystem.

As per DownDetector’s data, 54% of the issues users flagged were related to video and music streaming, pointing to a likely disruption in YouTube’s core playback functionality.

YouTube Acknowledges Frustrated Users But Stays Silent On Cause

While services gradually returned to normal a few hours later, a fact ABP Live independently verified, YouTube has yet to issue an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption.

However, the company’s support handle, Team YouTube, has been actively responding to individual users’ complaints on X (formerly Twitter). When one user asked for a fix, YouTube’s support account replied that reinstalling the app will fix the issue.

If you’re having trouble with the app give this a try: delete and reinstall, and remember to restart your device in between! Hope that fixes it for you. If not, tell us! Details: https://t.co/4NtGCJfCTO — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 15, 2025

Massive Outage, Minimal Clarity

The temporary blackout sparked a flood of memes and angry posts across social media, as creators and streamers around the world found themselves suddenly offline. While most users reported that their services were restored within hours, the lack of transparency from YouTube left many questioning the stability of one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms.

At the time of publication, all YouTube services , including YouTube Music and YouTube TV , appeared to be back online and functioning normally, though users continue to await an explanation from Google about what caused the sudden global crash.