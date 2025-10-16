Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
YouTube, YouTube Music Stop Working Globally: Users Report Massive Outages, Services Restored Later

YouTube, YouTube Music Stop Working Globally: Users Report Massive Outages, Services Restored Later

YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV faced a major global outage early Thursday, affecting over 200,000 users before services gradually returned to normal hours later.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
YouTube Outage: YouTube and its sister platforms, YouTube Music and YouTube TV, experienced a massive global outage early Thursday, leaving hundreds of thousands of users frustrated as videos and streams failed to load.

Global Glitch Hits YouTube Ecosystem

According to outage-tracking website DownDetector, more than 200,000 users in the United States alone reported issues with YouTube. The outage also hit India and several other countries, where users woke up to find that videos wouldn’t play or pages refused to load.

The ripple effect extended beyond the main video service. Reports showed 4,873 complaints about YouTube Music and 2,379 about YouTube TV in the same period, suggesting the problem had spread across Google’s entire video and music ecosystem.

As per DownDetector’s data, 54% of the issues users flagged were related to video and music streaming, pointing to a likely disruption in YouTube’s core playback functionality.

YouTube Acknowledges Frustrated Users But Stays Silent On Cause

While services gradually returned to normal a few hours later, a fact ABP Live independently verified, YouTube has yet to issue an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption.

However, the company’s support handle, Team YouTube, has been actively responding to individual users’ complaints on X (formerly Twitter). When one user asked for a fix, YouTube’s support account replied that reinstalling the app will fix the issue.

Massive Outage, Minimal Clarity

The temporary blackout sparked a flood of memes and angry posts across social media, as creators and streamers around the world found themselves suddenly offline. While most users reported that their services were restored within hours, the lack of transparency from YouTube left many questioning the stability of one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms.

At the time of publication, all YouTube services , including YouTube Music and YouTube TV , appeared to be back online and functioning normally, though users continue to await an explanation from Google about what caused the sudden global crash.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
YouTube TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

