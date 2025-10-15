Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: A new YouTube video has excited Samsung fans by showing what appears to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Posted on the channel TT Technology, the video not only gives a sneak peek of the design but also hints at the phone’s specifications. Along with the Ultra variant, it reveals some details about the other models in the S26 lineup.

The series is expected to include three phones: Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Here’s what the video suggests about the S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Processor

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Early benchmarks suggest that the CPU will be faster, and the GPU will be stronger.

This means the phone should be highly capable, handling heavy apps, multitasking, and gaming without any issues.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Pricing & Launch

The phone is expected to launch at around $1,300, which translates to approximately Rs 1,14,000. Samsung may announce the S26 series, including the Ultra, Pro, and Edge models, in January 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Display

According to the YouTuber, Samsung may improve the display with better colour accuracy and higher peak brightness. The S26 Ultra is expected to have a 6.9-inch COE OLED screen with thinner bezels for a more immersive experience.

A new privacy display feature in One UI 8.5 is also rumoured. This feature would automatically activate in public areas to hide on-screen content from others.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Camera

The S26 Ultra could come with a quad-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 200MP primary camera with an upgraded f/1.4 aperture for better low-light photography, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone is expected to have a 12MP front camera in a punch-hole design.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Battery

The battery is expected to be larger, with a 5,500 mAh capacity. Fast charging could be upgraded to 65W, which means quicker charging times compared to previous models.

All in all, Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the details, so everything we know is based on leaks. We’ll have to wait and see what Samsung officially announces, and until then, it’s best to take this information with a pinch of salt.