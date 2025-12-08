What Did India Watch On YouTube In 2025? Saiyaara, Coolie, IPL & Viral Trends Take Over

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





YouTube India has released the 2025 End-of-Year Lists, and they clearly show what the whole country watched and talked about this year. It has been a year of huge crossover moments where blockbuster cinema like Coolie stood right next to IPL 2025, and even viral internet moments like Labubu and TungTungTung Sahur. Creators also changed the old rules.

Today, language or region does not matter anymore on YouTube. India now shares a digital culture that everyone understands, no matter where they come from.

Trending Topics On YouTube India In 2025

This year’s Trending Topics list shows how audiences enjoyed everything without borders. Squid Game, Saiyaara, Coolie, Kumbh Mela, IPL 2025, Sanam Teri Kasam, TungTungTungSahur, Labubu, Asia Cup, and Kpopdemonhunters were at the top.

The mix of movies, sports, global series, music, and viral social moments proves that India now has one shared digital vocabulary. It is also the reason why 76% of Gen Z use YouTube to understand world events and global trends.

In creators, too, the shift is easy to see. MrBeast became a favourite in India by giving multi-language audio, while KL BRO Biju Rithvik reached a 79-million audience through silent comedy, showing that you don’t even need words to succeed.

Sejal Gaba and Raj Shamani proved that trusted digital businesses can be built through content. The creator list also includes 김프로KIMPRO, Keshav Shashi Vlogs, Tera Trigun, Sirf Shreyansh, Zidaan Shahid Aly, Tech Master Shorts, and more.

Top Songs On YouTube India 2025

Music became another big part of India’s year on YouTube. “Saiyaara” was the #1 song of 2025, and if it stayed stuck in your head all year, you were not the only one.

The Top Songs list also included Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu, Shaky, Raanjhan, and Teri Ramjhol Bole Gi.



On Shorts, the most popular tracks were PASSO BEM SOLTO (Slowed), Shaky, Saiyaara, YEDA YUNG, Mafia, Victory Anthem, Tune O Rangeele (Brazilian Funk Mix), Jutti Meri (Live), Payal Ki Khanak, and Dil Pe Chalai Churiya (Trending Version).