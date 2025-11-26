Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
You Can Now Customise Your YouTube Feed With AI, Something Elon Musk Wanted X To Do First

You Can Now Customise Your YouTube Feed With AI, Something Elon Musk Wanted X To Do First

YouTube has quietly added an AI-powered “Custom Feed” button for select users, letting viewers command recommendations for the first time.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

YouTube has officially confirmed that it is testing a new way to help users personalise their experience on the platform. And the change starts right from the first thing users see, the Home feed. 

The company says that some eligible users will now see a new option called “Your custom feed” next to the main Home button. This new feature is meant to let viewers take control of the recommendations in their Home feed in a very simple way.

How AI Helps You Customise Your YouTube Feed

YouTube is using a very direct and easy approach to improve Home feed recommendations. Instead of complex settings, users will simply type a small prompt that tells YouTube what they want to see more of.

YouTube explained this on its support page: When a user who is part of the experiment clicks on “Your Custom Feed”, they can update their recommendations by entering a brief prompt. The whole idea is to give users more control over their suggested content in the simplest possible way.

Many users feel this idea sounds familiar, and that’s because Elon Musk has been talking about the same concept for months for X. 

Musk has claimed that Grok AI will replace the default algorithm on X and allow users to directly tell the AI what type of posts they prefer. But it now looks like YouTube is the first platform to actually test this system in public.

How It Will Affect Viewers & Creators

If this feature launches globally, it could bring a major change for both YouTube viewers and creators. For viewers, it means they may not have to depend fully on the algorithm anymore. They could control the type of content they want to watch by simply telling YouTube in plain text.

For creators, this could be a big shift. They may need to adjust their strategy and think about what prompts users might type. 

Musk has said that AI-powered feeds can give more visibility to small accounts, and something similar may happen on YouTube, too. If people type niche-specific prompts, smaller creators in those niches might see more reach and higher viewership.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
Opinion
