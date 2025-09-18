Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyYouTube Rolls Out New AI Tools For Shorts, With VEO 3 Fast: Here's Everything We Know

YouTube Rolls Out New AI Tools For Shorts, With VEO 3 Fast: Here's Everything We Know

YouTube is giving creators more power with new tools that can convert an audio file into a full-fledged video podcast, saving hours of production time.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 03:44 PM (IST)

YouTube has added new AI tools to Shorts, its short video format, at the Made on YouTube event in New York on September 16. The tools include AI editing, Speech-to-Song, and Veo 3 Fast. With these, creators can quickly turn raw footage into Shorts with effects, voiceovers, and background music. AI voiceovers will be available in English and Hindi. 

YouTube said all AI-made Shorts will carry a special watermark, and the rollout will begin soon in India and other select markets.

New YouTube Features For Creators

The big update is “Edit with AI”, which makes it easy to turn simple clips into polished Shorts in just a few taps. 

YouTube also announced tools for podcasters, including the option to turn audio into AI-generated video podcasts and to cut long videos into Shorts. 

Music fans will soon be able to pre-save albums, see countdowns, and artists can reward their top fans in new ways, helping strengthen fan-artist connections.

YouTube Studio is also getting upgrades, such as an AI helper called Ask Studio, title A/B testing, auto dubbing, and likeness detection. 

Some of these tools will be first available to creators who are there in the Partner Program. 

These updates are designed to save time, improve content quality, and give creators more freedom to experiment with formats while reaching new audiences.

YouTube’s Growth Story

YouTube says it has paid more than $100 billion to creators, artists, and media companies since 2021, up from $70 billion through 2024.

The number of Channels earning over $100,000 from connected TVs has grown by 45% year-over-year. This shows how fast YouTube is becoming a bigger income source for creators worldwide, especially as more people watch content on large screens at home.

Over 20 billion videos, including music, Shorts, and podcasts, have been uploaded on YouTube since its launch in 2005, proving its unmatched scale and influence.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
