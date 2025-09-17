Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Mocks Apple For The iPhone 17 Launch With The Viral #iCant Hashtag

Samsung Mocks Apple For The iPhone 17 Launch With The Viral #iCant Hashtag

Samsung is mocking Apple's new iPhone 17 series for finally including features like live translation and a sleep score that have been available on its own devices for years.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)

Just days back, Apple released its most-awaited iPhone 17 series, and as usual, Samsung has mocked it multiple times. Samsung took to X and posted multiple posts with #iCant, mocking Apple for being way behind Samsung in terms of innovation. Apple launched its new iPhone series on September 9 in its ‘Awe Dropping’ event. The launch carried four phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, along with some wearables and the new iOS 26 upgrade.

Samsung Making Fun Of Apple

Samsung has time and again mocked Apple for its ‘new innovations’, be it live translation or camera quality. Samsung has always seemed to be ahead of Apple in terms of tech advancements, be it AI features, camera, design, and more. 

In one post, Samsung mocked Apple, saying,”48MP x 3 still doesn't equal 200MP”, while in another, it said, “#iCant believe some people had to wait 5 years for Sleep Score”. Here’s what Samsung said: 

 

It doesn't end with Samsung. The Internet also seems to have mixed feelings about the new iPhone 17 series, especially the iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max. Here's what people think:

 

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Amit Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget