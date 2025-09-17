Samsung Mocks Apple For The iPhone 17 Launch With The Viral #iCant Hashtag

Just days back, Apple released its most-awaited iPhone 17 series, and as usual, Samsung has mocked it multiple times. Samsung took to X and posted multiple posts with #iCant, mocking Apple for being way behind Samsung in terms of innovation. Apple launched its new iPhone series on September 9 in its ‘Awe Dropping’ event. The launch carried four phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, along with some wearables and the new iOS 26 upgrade.

Samsung Making Fun Of Apple

Samsung has time and again mocked Apple for its ‘new innovations’, be it live translation or camera quality. Samsung has always seemed to be ahead of Apple in terms of tech advancements, be it AI features, camera, design, and more.

In one post, Samsung mocked Apple, saying,”48MP x 3 still doesn't equal 200MP”, while in another, it said, “#iCant believe some people had to wait 5 years for Sleep Score”. Here’s what Samsung said:

48MP x 3 still doesn't equal 200MP 🙃 #iCant — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2025

#iCant believe some people had to wait 5 years for Sleep Score 🫣 — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2025

🍎 just announced live translation at Zzz-note 🥱 All we can say is, welcome to the party 🥳 #iCant — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2025

Internet On iPhone 17 Series Launch

It doesn't end with Samsung. The Internet also seems to have mixed feelings about the new iPhone 17 series, especially the iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max. Here's what people think:

Tbh, iPhone 17 Pro series easily has the worst design out of all the Pro series models .. pic.twitter.com/iy0aeooEL7 — Manas Acharya⚡ (@AcharyaManas5) September 15, 2025

This iphone 17 pro model design is so bad that I cancelled my purchase even when I wasn't planning to buy. pic.twitter.com/p5ZWX6Jxpq — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) September 10, 2025