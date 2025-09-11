YouTube AI-Powered Dubbing Feature Is Here: How to Reach Millions Of Viewers In Other Languages

YouTube is making it easier for creators to reach global audiences. The company has rolled out its multi-language audio dubbing feature to every creator on the platform. This tool, which first started as a pilot program in 2023, lets creators add different language tracks to their videos. Popular YouTubers like MrBeast and Mark Rober have already used it to reach millions of new viewers, and now it’s available for everyone.

How The Dubbing Feature Works

With multi-language audio, viewers can watch a video in their own language, no matter where it was originally made. For example, if a YouTube creator in the US uploads a video, people in India, Korea, or Brazil can instantly enjoy it in Hindi, Korean, or Portuguese.

In the early days, creators had to use third-party dubbing services. Now, YouTube has built its own AI-powered dubbing tool that uses Google’s Gemini technology. The system translates speech while also copying the speaker’s tone and emotions. This makes the dubbed version sound more natural and closer to the original.

What The Tests Showed

YouTube says the results from the pilot program were impressive. Creators who added multi-language tracks saw more than 25% of their total watch time come from viewers who watched in another language. This shows that breaking language barriers can help creators grow much faster.

YouTube is also testing multilingual thumbnails, which let creators show titles and text in the language of each viewer. This small change helps videos feel more personalised and welcoming to international audiences.

Creators like Chef Nick DiGiovanni have already said the feature helped them reach new fans in languages such as Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Russian, and Arabic.

With dubbing and multilingual thumbnails now open to everyone, YouTube hopes creators can reach new communities, expand their audience, and share their work with the world in a way that feels more local and relatable.