iOS 26 Release: Everyone is talking about the new iPhone 17 series, but not about the new iOS 26 that will take the iPhone experience to a whole new level. Alongside the iPhone 17 series, Apple also introduced the new iOS 26 at its ‘Awe Dropping’ event.

This new update will give iPhones a completely new look with even more customisation options for users. The new design called “Liquid Glass” will bring upgrades like a redesigned camera app, app icons customisations, and much more. Some older iPhones might not get the new iOS 26; find out if your iPhone will get this update or not.

iOS 26 Features

The major change iOS 26 is bringing is a new design. The new operating system comes with a fresh design language called “Liquid Glass”, inspired by the vision OS.

Apple has changed the look of menu options, Control Centre and several first-party apps like Messages, Phone and Camera. Another big thing is that menus, options, and notifications are also getting a fresh look.

iOS 26 also revamps the lock screen with an upgraded time and date widget that changes lock size according to the wallpaper. iPhone users can also create spatial scenes that will give a sense of depth when they move the phone. For the homescreen, users can now control how their app icons look and even make them translucent.

These were just a handful of details; there are a ton of other features like revamped camera app, AI-integrated call summaries, and more that will take iPhone's experience to a new level.

Which iPhones will get the iOS 26 update?

iPhones that house A13 or newer chips will get the new iOS 26 update. That means the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max might not get the Liquid Glass design. Below is the list of iPhones that are expected to get the iOS 26 update:

iPhone 17 Series

iPhone 17



iPhone 17 Pro



iPhone 17 Pro Max



iPhone Air

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 16e



iPhone 16



iPhone 16 Plus



iPhone 16 Pro



iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 15



iPhone 15 Plus



iPhone 15 Pro



iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 14



iPhone 14 Plus



iPhone 14 Pro



iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 13



iPhone 13 mini



iPhone 13 Pro



iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 12



iPhone 12 mini



iPhone 12 Pro



iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone 11



iPhone 11 Pro



iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Apple will release its new iOS 26 update starting from September 15. However, this update might take some time before it comes to your iPhone.