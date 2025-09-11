Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iOS 26 Launched: Will Your iPhone Get This New Update? Find Out Features, Release Date, & More

The iOS 26 launch looks very promising, as it will give iPhone users a fresh breath of air with more customisation options. Check if your iPhone will get this new update or not.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
iOS 26 Release: Everyone is talking about the new iPhone 17 series, but not about the new iOS 26 that will take the iPhone experience to a whole new level. Alongside the iPhone 17 series, Apple also introduced the new iOS 26 at its ‘Awe Dropping’ event. 

This new update will give iPhones a completely new look with even more customisation options for users. The new design called “Liquid Glass” will bring upgrades like a redesigned camera app, app icons customisations, and much more. Some older iPhones might not get the new iOS 26; find out if your iPhone will get this update or not.

iOS 26 Features

The major change iOS 26 is bringing is a new design. The new operating system comes with a fresh design language called “Liquid Glass”, inspired by the vision OS.

Apple has changed the look of menu options, Control Centre and several first-party apps like Messages, Phone and Camera. Another big thing is that menus, options, and notifications are also getting a fresh look.

iOS 26 also revamps the lock screen with an upgraded time and date widget that changes lock size according to the wallpaper. iPhone users can also create spatial scenes that will give a sense of depth when they move the phone. For the homescreen, users can now control how their app icons look and even make them translucent. 

These were just a handful of details; there are a ton of other features like revamped camera app, AI-integrated call summaries, and more that will take iPhone's experience to a new level.

Which iPhones will get the iOS 26 update?

iPhones that house A13 or newer chips will get the new iOS 26 update. That means the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max might not get the Liquid Glass design. Below is the list of iPhones that are expected to get the iOS 26 update:

  • iPhone 17 Series
    • iPhone 17
    • iPhone 17 Pro
    • iPhone 17 Pro Max
    • iPhone Air
  • iPhone 16 Series
    • iPhone 16e
    • iPhone 16
    • iPhone 16 Plus
    • iPhone 16 Pro
    • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15 Series
    • iPhone 15
    • iPhone 15 Plus
    • iPhone 15 Pro
    • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 Series
    • iPhone 14
    • iPhone 14 Plus
    • iPhone 14 Pro
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Series
    • iPhone 13
    • iPhone 13 mini
    • iPhone 13 Pro
    • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 Series
    • iPhone 12
    • iPhone 12 mini
    • iPhone 12 Pro
    • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 Series
    • iPhone 11
    • iPhone 11 Pro
    • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE
    • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Apple will release its new iOS 26 update starting from September 15. However, this update might take some time before it comes to your iPhone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
