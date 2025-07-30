Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
YouTube Is Using AI To Check Age Of Minors: Facial Analysis To Protect Users Sparks Privacy Debate

YouTube is rolling out an AI-powered age estimation system to better restrict minors from accessing adult content. Launching first in the EU, the tool uses facial analysis instead of ID checks.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:39 PM (IST)

YouTube is rolling out a new AI-powered system to estimate the age of its users, particularly targeting underage accounts. The platform aims to use facial analysis to ensure minors don’t access inappropriate content, bypassing traditional ID-based verification.

The move comes as part of a broader initiative by Google to enhance child safety on its platforms, following global scrutiny over how tech giants manage young users online. The system will initially launch in the European Union, with plans for expansion over time.

AI Will Analyse Facial Features to Estimate Age

As reported by The Verge, the AI technology works by analysing a user’s facial image, not stored, according to Google, to make an age estimate. If the system detects a mismatch between the declared age and facial features, it may restrict access to age-inappropriate content or block certain features entirely.

This approach is meant to offer a more seamless and secure age-checking alternative without requiring users to upload documents or IDs. Google has partnered with Yoti, a specialist in AI-based age estimation, for this rollout.

EU Rollout First, Global Expansion Likely

The system is launching first in the European Union, where strict child protection laws like the Digital Services Act are in effect. YouTube’s move is seen as a proactive response to increasing regulatory pressure around minors accessing unsafe or manipulative content online.

Once tested and refined in Europe, Google may deploy the same technology in other regions, including the US and India, depending on the outcomes and feedback.

Some Privacy Concerns Remain

Despite Google’s assurance that facial images won’t be stored, privacy advocates remain sceptical. The idea of AI scanning facial features for age verification, even momentarily, raises questions about data protection and the possibility of future misuse. Google maintains that the system meets GDPR standards and only activates when necessary.

YouTube’s new AI-based age estimation tool represents a major shift in how platforms enforce age restrictions, aiming for better protection of minors while balancing privacy. As regulatory landscapes tighten worldwide, more platforms could adopt similar technology to stay compliant and safe.

 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
