Influencer marketing is entering a bold new era, thanks to the growing impact of Generative AI (GenAI). A new report by Admitad, part of the Mitgo group, highlights how GenAI is revolutionising the creator economy in 2025, pushing the boundaries of speed, creativity, and campaign returns. From automated scriptwriting and video edits to tailored captions and synthetic voiceovers, creators are adopting AI tools to transform how they engage audiences and deliver value to brands.

The integration of GenAI isn’t just about efficiency; it’s unlocking a new level of artistic flexibility and audience relevance. Content production timelines are shrinking dramatically, while the ability to personalise messaging for niche demographics has scaled up significantly.

ROI Soars as AI Powers Influencer Campaigns

According to Admitad’s findings, influencer marketing campaigns that integrate GenAI tools are seeing a 32 per cent higher return on investment compared to traditional approaches. This performance spike is being driven by GenAI’s ability to test content variations rapidly, adapt messaging in real time, and localise campaigns at scale, all without long lead times.

“AI is no longer just a buzzword. It’s essential in the influencer ecosystem,” said Neha Kulwal, Managing Director of Mitgo. “GenAI lets creators be more flexible and experimental while helping brands achieve better campaign performance. The entire process from brainstorming to execution is evolving to be quicker, smarter, and much more effective.”

Influencer-Driven Sales on the Rise

Admitad’s data also shows a strong upward trend in commerce driven by content creators. Influencer-led online sales grew by 18 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Moreover, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of those purchases rose by 22 per cent, reflecting both greater volume and higher-value transactions.

Supporting this momentum, social commerce platform Trendweave noted a significant bump in average order value for influencer-driven sales, climbing from $48 to $57.

Beyond Content: AI’s Expanding Role in Digital Influence

While content creation gets much of the spotlight, Admitad’s report underscores that GenAI is making a broader impact across the digital marketing landscape. From regulating financial flows to improving traffic quality control for publishers, AI is being woven into the very infrastructure of performance marketing.

With the influencer economy continuing its global growth trajectory, brands and creators alike are being urged to adopt AI-driven tools or risk falling behind. As Admitad positions itself at the forefront of this shift, its performance-focused, AI-powered platform is helping partners navigate and thrive in this fast-evolving digital environment.