PS Plus Free Games For August Revealed: Lies Of P, DayZ, More Titles To Be Up For Grabs. Check Out Date

With a varied mix of free games on the way, from strategic survival to anime-powered punches, August looks like another solid month for PlayStation Plus members.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 09:41 AM (IST)

PS Plus Free Games: Sony has unveiled the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August, and this time, the lineup spans gothic nightmares, gritty survival, and anime-powered action. Starting August 5, subscribers will be able to download and play Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2. All three titles bring wildly different gameplay experiences, making this a particularly eclectic drop for PS4 and PS5 users.

A Twisted Tale Of Puppets & Lies

Perhaps the most intriguing of the three is Lies of P, a Soulslike reimagining of the classic Pinocchio story. Set in a Belle Époque-inspired city called Krat, the game trades childhood whimsy for blood-soaked horror. Players step into the shoes of Pinocchio, battling deranged puppets and unravelling a city consumed by madness.

But there’s more than just combat here. Pinocchio must also manipulate the truth, choosing when to lie to inch closer to his goal of becoming human. With an arsenal of weapons and customizable Legion Arms at his disposal, the game blends challenging gameplay with narrative twists.

Hardcore Survival Returns In DayZ

For those who prefer their tension grounded in realism, DayZ offers a punishing post-apocalyptic experience. Players are dropped into sprawling maps like Chernarus and Livonia, where they must scavenge, survive, and outsmart not just AI-infected but other unpredictable players as well. Death is permanent, and there are no do-overs. One misstep, and it's back to square one.

Whether navigating forests for supplies or dodging sniper fire, DayZ is a true test of endurance and decision-making under pressure.

Anime Brawls With A Heroic Twist

Rounding out the lineup is My Hero One’s Justice 2, the high-energy 3D arena fighter that brings the world of My Hero Academia to life. Fans of the anime will be able to take control of their favourite heroes and villains, unleashing flashy Quirks in visually explosive head-to-head battles.

The game continues the story from the first title and adds even more characters and arenas for chaotic fun.

Bonus Avatars To Mark 15 years Of PS Plus

In celebration of PlayStation Plus’ 15th anniversary, Sony is gifting members a set of exclusive avatars starting August 5. These avatars showcase fan-favourite titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, God of War Ragnarök, and Twisted Metal. The best part? They’re free for all PlayStation Plus members.

The avatar bundle adds a bit of personal flair for fans to show off their gaming tastes.

Last Chance To Grab July’s Free Games

August’s new additions mean time is running out for last month’s offerings. PlayStation Plus members have until August 4 to claim Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant before they rotate out of the free games catalogue.

With such a varied mix on the way, from strategic survival to anime-powered punches, August looks like another solid month for PlayStation Plus members.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 30 Jul 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
