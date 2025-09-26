Xiaomi 17 India Launch Confirmed: Check Specifications, Price, And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyXiaomi 17 India Launch Confirmed: Check Specifications, Price, And More

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of the new Xiaomi 17 in India. Xiaomi India's CMO took to X to share the news. Check specifications, price, and more.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Xiaomi 17 India Launch: The Xiaomi 17 series has been the talk of the town for its Pro versions. Announced in China a few days ago, its India launch has now been confirmed by Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma during the Snapdragon Summit. Sharma also shared the update on X (formerly Twitter). While it’s still uncertain whether the Pro models will make their way to India, the standard Xiaomi 17 is definitely set to launch.

Xiaomi 17 Series Price In India

Xiaomi has officially shared the pricing for its new 17 series in China. The standard Xiaomi 17 starts at CNY 4,499 (around Rs 56,000), while the 17 Pro begins at CNY 5,000 (about Rs 62,000). The top model, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 74,700) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

For those who want more storage, Xiaomi is offering higher versions at CNY 6,299 (Rs 78,400) and CNY 6,999 (around Rs 87,100).

Xiaomi 17 Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display (2,656x1,220 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

With bezels just 1.18mm thin, the screen looks almost edge-to-edge, making the design more premium.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. The SoC is paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

It comes with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera (50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 50MP ultrawide) and a 50MP front camera, supporting up to 8K video recording.

The processor delivers speeds up to 4.6GHz. Xiaomi also included Qualcomm’s AI Engine, which allows the device to handle AI-driven tasks like image enhancement, smarter voice recognition, and real-time processing directly on the phone.

Though we are not sure if the Pro models of the new Xiaomi 17 series are coming or not, at least the standard Xiaomi 17 is up for India launch.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
