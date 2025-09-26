Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Takes On iPhone 17 Pro Max, With A Visual Twist: Check Price, Top Specifications

Xiaomi has stepped up its game by giving a 2.9-inch rear screen beside the camera module. Here's everything you need to know about launch date, price, and more.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch: After the iPhone 17 Pro Max, another phone is ruling headlines: Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Why? Simply because it is very similar to the iPhone Pro models. Xiaomi has announced the new Xiaomi 17 series, consisting of three phones: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. It’s not just about design; Xiaomi’s latest series is sporting Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. For context, this new chip was launched on September 25, which means users will get the best and updated tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Xiaomi is being pretty tongue-in-cheek when it comes to taking shots at Apple. If you watch the video below, you can't miss how similar the rear camera panel of Xiaomi 17 Pro Max looks to the iPhone 17 Pro series. However, the Chinese tech giant has taken things up a notch by adding a rear display on the elongated rear camera island. 

Also, in case you STILL miss the potshots, the name gives away more than you might think: Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. A bite off Apple iPhone, eh?

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Price In India

The standard Xiaomi 17 price starts at CNY 4,499 (~translates to Rs 56,000). While the Xiaomi 17 Pro begins at CNY 5,000 (~approx Rs 62,000), the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is tagged at CNY 5,999 (~approx. 74,700) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. 

The higher storage version is priced at CNY 6,299 (Rs 78,400) and CNY 6,999 (Rs 87,100 approx). These prices mean it will be way cheaper than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is priced at Rs 1,49,900.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch Date

Xiaomi has not yet said anything about the new series launch in India, but according to leaks, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is expected to launch in February 2026 in India.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Camera & Specifications

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max carries a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2.9-inch back screen beside the camera module. The back screen lets you enjoy multiple functions like alarms, AI pets, AI portraits, and music control. Xiaomi also said that with a specialised case, you can use the rear display as a handheld gaming console.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max sports the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and runs on HyperOS 3. The phone carries a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom, tuned by Leica.  

The device sports a 7,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging and 100W wired charging. It weighs only 192g and is 8mm thick, despite having such a large battery. The phone is further protected with IP68 water resistance,  rated up to 6 meters.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Xiaomi
