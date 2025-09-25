Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Announced By Qualcomm. Here's The First Brand To Bring It To Market

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, its most powerful chip yet, with faster AI, boosted gaming, better efficiency, and pro-grade camera enhancements.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Qualcomm has introduced its newest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, promising a major performance jump for the next generation of Android premium devices. The launch marks a naming shift as well, with the “Elite” tag signalling a fresh identity for its most powerful SoCs. At the heart of this upgrade lies Qualcomm’s third-generation Oryon CPU, designed to deliver higher single-core and multi-core performance while keeping energy efficiency in check.

According to the company, the CPU features two high-performance prime cores clocked up to 4.6GHz alongside six performance cores reaching 3.62GHz. Qualcomm says this architecture improves CPU efficiency by 35 per cent, while the overall SoC efficiency sees a 16 per cent boost. Gamers can also expect smoother performance thanks to the new Adreno GPU, which is said to offer a 23 per cent jump in graphics output with 20 per cent less power usage.

Which Phone Will Get It First?

Xiaomi announced that it will be the first brand to bring the new SD 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to the market. CEO Lei Jun tweeted this:

The Xiaomi 17 series will be the first phones from the company to sport the new chipset. 

AI at the Centre of Experience

Artificial intelligence continues to be the key focus for Qualcomm’s flagship silicon. The updated Hexagon NPU reportedly delivers 37 per cent faster speeds while consuming less energy than before. With the help of the Snapdragon Sensing Hub, Qualcomm says the chipset can power more personalised and continuously adaptive AI experiences on devices.

“Computational video pipeline” is another highlight of the launch. Qualcomm’s Alex Katouzian explained that the new ISP architecture allows AI-driven enhancements to be applied on each video frame. He added that this includes context-aware autofocus, auto exposure, and white balance, improving how smartphones process images and videos in real time.

Connectivity and Camera Upgrades

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also integrates the X85 modem, first announced earlier this year. Qualcomm claims that this modem cuts gaming latency by half thanks to “AI-enhanced Wi-Fi,” a significant improvement for mobile gamers who demand instant responsiveness.

On the imaging side, the ISP now supports the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, further strengthening Qualcomm’s push toward professional-grade camera performance on smartphones.

With these improvements in computing, AI, graphics, and connectivity, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is positioned to become the foundation for 2025’s top-tier Android phones. Qualcomm says devices featuring this chipset will soon be unveiled by leading smartphone manufacturers, setting the stage for an era where on-device AI becomes even more deeply woven into everyday experiences.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Xiaomi Gaming TECHNOLOGY
