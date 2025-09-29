Apple launched the new iPhone 17 series earlier this month, and while all the eyes were on its Pro models, the Xiaomi 17 Pro came and stole the spotlight. The standard Xiaomi 17 launch is confirmed in India, but we are still sceptical about the launch of the Pro models. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is making headlines for its similar design to the iPhone 17 Pro models, but with a twist.

While netizens don’t see the point behind the iPhone 17 Pro Max camera module, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a rear display to make it functional.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display

Both phones come with 6.9-inch premium OLED panels, but the details set them apart. Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max offers a 2868×1320 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Ceramic Shield 2 for durability. It also introduces improved cooling with an 1aluminium design and a vapour chamber.

Xiaomi pushes the boundary with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, 1.5K resolution, super-bright 3,500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and advanced PWM dimming for eye comfort. On top of that, it adds a unique 2.9-inch 120Hz rear display, useful for notifications and selfies.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max carries an A19 Pro chip, whereas the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. If we talk about which one’s better, it’s Xiaomi 17 Pro Max outperforms Apple’s chip. As per AnTuTu 10 Benchmark, the A19 chip has an AnTuTu score of 2427211, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has an AnTuTu score of 3691009.

This clearly shows that when it comes to performance, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will outperform the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery & Charging

This is where Xiaomi shines, again. The 17 Pro Max carries a massive 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Apple sticks to a smaller 5,088mAh battery with slower charging, though iOS optimisation helps it last longer.

Still, Xiaomi clearly wins for heavy users and travellers.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

Apple sticks with its proven triple 48MP setup, focusing on natural colours, ProRes RAW video, and advanced stabilisation. Xiaomi answers with a Leica-tuned triple setup: 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and a 5x periscope telephoto with a brighter lens.

Xiaomi may take the edge for Zoom, but Apple remains the go-to for consistent colour and video quality.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price

Xiaomi beats Apple yet again. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is priced at 5,999 yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 74,600. Whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900 in India. This means you can buy two Xiaomi 17 Pro Max for the price of one iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Which One Wins?

While the iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently the most powerful in the Apple series, it still lags behind the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Be it price, camera, design, or functionality, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max outperforms Apple. But Xiaomi is tight-lipped on the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max release, so for now, we have the iPhone 17 Pro Max.