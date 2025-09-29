Realme GT 8 Pro Lets You Swap Camera Designs: Here's What We Know So Far

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyRealme GT 8 Pro Lets You Swap Camera Designs: Here's What We Know So Far

Realme has officially confirmed that its new GT 8 Pro will come with a swappable camera module, allowing users to choose between round, square, and "robot-inspired" designs.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With the Realme GT 8 Pro launch just around the corner, leaks are gushing out like a volcano. An earlier leak suggested that the Realme GT 8 Pro will carry a round camera module. Later, another leak pointed out the possibility of a different design. Today,  Realme has finally confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a swappable camera deco. 

The Realme GT 8 Pro is set to release in China for now; we are unsure if the release will take place in India.

Realme GT 8 Pro’s Customisation Camera Module

The new teaser shows that the GT 8 Pro will allow users to change its camera module. The detachable design lets you swap or rearrange the look of the back camera. 

Realme has shown three different styles so far: a round option, a square design, and a unique “robot-inspired” version. This means users can give their phone a fresh and personal look, moving beyond the usual rectangular or circular cut-outs seen on most smartphones.

Along with this design upgrade, the GT 8 Pro will also focus on powerful photography. It is expected to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, also called the “Ultra Eye”. Realme has not revealed details about the other cameras yet.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications, & Launch Date

The phone will launch with a 2K AMOLED display co-developed with BOE. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate and uses Q10+ material for better brightness and eye comfort. 

Realme has confirmed that the screen will reach an impressive 4,000-nit peak brightness.

Inside, the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with Realme’s R1 display chip. This dual-chip setup is designed to improve both gaming and visuals, giving users smoother performance.

Battery life also gets a major boost. The phone will pack a huge 7,000mAh+ battery with support for 120W fast charging. 

Other highlights include stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor for better haptics, and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint recognition for added security.

Realme has confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will officially launch in October in China. More details about global availability are expected after the local launch.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay 'Ignored Advice; TVK Didn't Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
