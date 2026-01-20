Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhy TikTok Workers In The UK Are Taking Legal Steps As Whistleblowers Go Public

Why TikTok Workers In The UK Are Taking Legal Steps As Whistleblowers Go Public

TikTok faces legal action in the UK after safety workers allege job cuts were timed to block union efforts, replacing human moderation with AI and putting both employees and users at risk.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

TikTok is facing possible legal action in the UK after two employees accused the company of unfair dismissal linked to union activity. Just weeks after promising stronger safety investment, TikTok announced hundreds of job cuts in its London trust and safety team. Workers claim the timing was no accident. The move came days before a planned union vote. Moderators say the decision puts both staff welfare and user safety at risk. Now, lawyers are involved, and the case could head to a UK tribunal.

Why Moderators Are Taking TikTok To Court?

Two TikTok moderators have sent a legal letter claiming the company broke UK employment law. They argue the job cuts were announced just seven days before a planned union vote, making the move unlawful.

The employees were part of TikTok’s London-based trust and safety team. This group handles some of the platform’s most disturbing content, including violence and self-harm. They wanted to unionise with UTAW, a branch of the Communication Workers Union.

According to the legal claim, TikTok’s sudden “restructuring” was designed to block that vote. The moderators say this amounts to automatic unfair dismissal and unlawful treatment. They are asking for their jobs back and compensation.

TikTok has denied the claims, saying the changes are part of a “global reorganisation” and are not linked to union efforts. The company has one month to respond. If no agreement is reached, the case could go to an employment tribunal.

The story was first revealed by The Independent, which also spoke to several whistleblowers inside the company.

TikTok UK Job Cuts & Online Safety

Moderators say the cuts will change how safe TikTok feels. The company is shifting from human review to AI-based moderation. Workers claim the tech is not ready.

One moderator said AI often mistakes hand gestures for guns and wall stains for blood. Others said it struggles with coded emojis used to dodge rules.

There is also concern about children. Workers say much of their workload involves young users discussing self-harm. They believe only humans can read that emotional context.

TikTok says most harmful content is already removed by automation before anyone reports it. But staff argue that speed is replacing care.

The Independent reports that TikTok is now advertising moderation roles in countries like Morocco. UK workers fear this will reduce cultural understanding and accuracy.

If the legal challenge succeeds, it could reshape how tech companies handle both workers and safety. For users, it may decide whether your feed is watched by people or by machines.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are TikTok employees taking legal action against the company?

Two employees claim TikTok unfairly dismissed them due to their union activity. They allege the job cuts were timed to prevent a union vote.

What is the basis of the legal claim against TikTok?

The employees argue TikTok broke UK employment law by restructuring and cutting jobs just before a planned union vote, amounting to unfair dismissal.

How does TikTok respond to these accusations?

TikTok denies the claims, stating the changes are part of a global reorganization and not related to unionization efforts. They have one month to formally respond.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget