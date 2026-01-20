Why TikTok Workers In The UK Are Taking Legal Steps As Whistleblowers Go Public

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





TikTok is facing possible legal action in the UK after two employees accused the company of unfair dismissal linked to union activity. Just weeks after promising stronger safety investment, TikTok announced hundreds of job cuts in its London trust and safety team. Workers claim the timing was no accident. The move came days before a planned union vote. Moderators say the decision puts both staff welfare and user safety at risk. Now, lawyers are involved, and the case could head to a UK tribunal.

Why Moderators Are Taking TikTok To Court?

Two TikTok moderators have sent a legal letter claiming the company broke UK employment law. They argue the job cuts were announced just seven days before a planned union vote, making the move unlawful.

The employees were part of TikTok’s London-based trust and safety team. This group handles some of the platform’s most disturbing content, including violence and self-harm. They wanted to unionise with UTAW, a branch of the Communication Workers Union.

According to the legal claim, TikTok’s sudden “restructuring” was designed to block that vote. The moderators say this amounts to automatic unfair dismissal and unlawful treatment. They are asking for their jobs back and compensation.

TikTok has denied the claims, saying the changes are part of a “global reorganisation” and are not linked to union efforts. The company has one month to respond. If no agreement is reached, the case could go to an employment tribunal.

The story was first revealed by The Independent, which also spoke to several whistleblowers inside the company.

TikTok UK Job Cuts & Online Safety

Moderators say the cuts will change how safe TikTok feels. The company is shifting from human review to AI-based moderation. Workers claim the tech is not ready.

One moderator said AI often mistakes hand gestures for guns and wall stains for blood. Others said it struggles with coded emojis used to dodge rules.

There is also concern about children. Workers say much of their workload involves young users discussing self-harm. They believe only humans can read that emotional context.

TikTok says most harmful content is already removed by automation before anyone reports it. But staff argue that speed is replacing care.

The Independent reports that TikTok is now advertising moderation roles in countries like Morocco. UK workers fear this will reduce cultural understanding and accuracy.

If the legal challenge succeeds, it could reshape how tech companies handle both workers and safety. For users, it may decide whether your feed is watched by people or by machines.