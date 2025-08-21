Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhy You Should Always Charge Your Phone With Original Chargers (Or Risk Frying Your Phone)

Why You Should Always Charge Your Phone With Original Chargers (Or Risk Frying Your Phone)

A cheaper local charger might look tempting, but it can slowly kill your phone’s battery and safety. Here’s why you should always stick with the original one.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

We’ve all been there. You forgot your charger at home and saw a super cheap and so-called 'fast' charger at a local store. You think, “Well, how bad could it be?” Spoiler: Pretty Bad!

While you might save some bucks from these knockoff chargers but it will cost you your phone’s health, battery life, and even your safety. Here’s why companies are begging you to use original chargers to power up your phones.

Perfect Match For Your Phone

Your phone’s company charger is specifically made for your phone. They send the exact amount of power your phone needs, no more, no less.

Local chargers are a serious threat to your phones, as they are usually mismatched and unpredictable. Wrong voltage or wattage can lead to overheating, slower charging, or even mess up the internal machinery.

Safety Nets Built In

Original chargers are capable of facing ups and downs like surges, overheating, and short circuits.

The shady local charges, however, usually skip all these important safety checks and put you and your phone at risk. Nobody wants a smoking charger situation at 2 am.

Also Read: Google Pixel Watch 4 With Gemini AI Launched: Price in India, Features

Battery Life Insurance

Your phone's battery is very picky. The original charger lets power flow smoothly, which makes the battery live longer and safer.

Local chargers often let the inconsistent power flow, which will wear out your phone's battery.

Bye-Bye Warranty

If your phone dies because of a non-certified local charger, your warranty might not cover it. If we think of it, to save a few hundred rupees, we are kicking away free repairs that might cost you thousands.

Don’t trust that shady charger to keep your phone safe; always opt for an original one. Sure, it’s costlier, but it's still cheaper than a new battery or worse, a new phone.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
MHA Replaces Delhi Top Cop Day After Attack On CM Rekha, Satish Golcha Becomes New Police Commissioner
MHA Replaces Delhi Top Cop Day After Attack On CM Rekha, Satish Golcha Becomes New Police Commissioner
Election 2025
ABP EXCLUSIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Says Voter Removal 'Biggest Crime'; PM-CM Bill Meant To ‘Blackmail’ Nitish, Naidu
Tejashwi Yadav Says Voter Removal 'Biggest Crime'; PM-CM Bill Meant To ‘Blackmail’ Nitish, Naidu
Sports
Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup
Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup
Business
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget