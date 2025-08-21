We’ve all been there. You forgot your charger at home and saw a super cheap and so-called 'fast' charger at a local store. You think, “Well, how bad could it be?” Spoiler: Pretty Bad!

While you might save some bucks from these knockoff chargers but it will cost you your phone’s health, battery life, and even your safety. Here’s why companies are begging you to use original chargers to power up your phones.

Perfect Match For Your Phone



Your phone’s company charger is specifically made for your phone. They send the exact amount of power your phone needs, no more, no less.

Local chargers are a serious threat to your phones, as they are usually mismatched and unpredictable. Wrong voltage or wattage can lead to overheating, slower charging, or even mess up the internal machinery.

Safety Nets Built In



Original chargers are capable of facing ups and downs like surges, overheating, and short circuits.

The shady local charges, however, usually skip all these important safety checks and put you and your phone at risk. Nobody wants a smoking charger situation at 2 am.

Battery Life Insurance



Your phone's battery is very picky. The original charger lets power flow smoothly, which makes the battery live longer and safer.

Local chargers often let the inconsistent power flow, which will wear out your phone's battery.

Bye-Bye Warranty

If your phone dies because of a non-certified local charger, your warranty might not cover it. If we think of it, to save a few hundred rupees, we are kicking away free repairs that might cost you thousands.

Don’t trust that shady charger to keep your phone safe; always opt for an original one. Sure, it’s costlier, but it's still cheaper than a new battery or worse, a new phone.