Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Pixel Watch 4 With Gemini AI, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Launched: Check Price In India, Top Features

Google Pixel Watch 4 With Gemini AI, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Launched: Check Price In India, Top Features

Google Pixel Watch 4 debuts with brighter display, longer battery life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip, and Gemini AI integration.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Google Pixel Watch 4: Apart from expanding its smartphone family, Google has also added the Pixel Watch 4 to its wearables category. The Made By Google Event 2025 introduced us to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, along with Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4. 

Google has plenty of watches in its collection, but this new one is said to be Google’s most advanced wearable yet.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Price in India

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is released in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, and they are priced at Rs 39,900 and Rs 43,900, respectively. The watch will be up for grabs from October 9.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Specifications

The watch comes in its signature round shape with an Actua 360 curved display that’s 10% larger and 50% brighter. Battery life is also impressive as the 41mm models can work up to 30 hours and the 45mm model can work up to 40 hours, with fast charging delivering 50% in 15 minutes. A new battery saver feature extends usage to up to three days.

The watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip and is highly durable with Gorilla Glass, aluminium casing, and 50m water resistance. It’s also the first smartwatch with emergency satellite communication that ensures connectivity even without a phone signal.

The main highlight is the Gemini AI assistant, which offers quick voice help and AI-powered Smart Replies for messaging. The Pixel Watch 4 comes in three colour options: Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The Pixel Watch 4 provides the most detailed tracking yet with 18% more accurate sleep tracking, new temperature sensors, dual-frequency GPS, 50+ workout modes, and AI auto workout detection.  It also comes with a Gemini-powered health coach that will roll out in October.

And that’s not it, with the watch comes 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free. All these features have made the Pixel Watch 4 a very strong competitor in the watch market.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Google TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup
Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup
Business
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
India
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
Cities
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad; Protesters Block Roads
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget