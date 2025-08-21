Google Pixel Watch 4: Apart from expanding its smartphone family, Google has also added the Pixel Watch 4 to its wearables category. The Made By Google Event 2025 introduced us to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, along with Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4.

Google has plenty of watches in its collection, but this new one is said to be Google’s most advanced wearable yet.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Price in India

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is released in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, and they are priced at Rs 39,900 and Rs 43,900, respectively. The watch will be up for grabs from October 9.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Specifications

The watch comes in its signature round shape with an Actua 360 curved display that’s 10% larger and 50% brighter. Battery life is also impressive as the 41mm models can work up to 30 hours and the 45mm model can work up to 40 hours, with fast charging delivering 50% in 15 minutes. A new battery saver feature extends usage to up to three days.

The watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip and is highly durable with Gorilla Glass, aluminium casing, and 50m water resistance. It’s also the first smartwatch with emergency satellite communication that ensures connectivity even without a phone signal.

The main highlight is the Gemini AI assistant, which offers quick voice help and AI-powered Smart Replies for messaging. The Pixel Watch 4 comes in three colour options: Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The Pixel Watch 4 provides the most detailed tracking yet with 18% more accurate sleep tracking, new temperature sensors, dual-frequency GPS, 50+ workout modes, and AI auto workout detection. It also comes with a Gemini-powered health coach that will roll out in October.

And that’s not it, with the watch comes 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free. All these features have made the Pixel Watch 4 a very strong competitor in the watch market.