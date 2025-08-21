Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How Much Are Google Pixel 10 Phones, Pixel Watch, & Pixel Buds 2a Priced In India? Find Out

How Much Are Google Pixel 10 Phones, Pixel Watch, & Pixel Buds 2a Priced In India? Find Out

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Fold Price In India: Google Pixel 10 series is now official, bringing four new handsets, including a brand new foldable. Check out pricing details.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Google Pixel 10 Price In India: Google has launched its new Pixel 10 lineup. Google launched six new products at the Made By Google 2025 event, and some of them are available for pre-order right now, with others expected soon. However, before you stress out finding the price of every single Google Pixel 10 lineup, along with additions like the new Pixel Watch and Buds, we have made things easy for you.

Here is the price of every single product Google unveiled yesterday.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price In India

Let’s start with the Pixel 10 lineup:

Google Pixel 10 with 256 GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 79,999. You can also opt for EMI that starts from Rs 3,041/month.

Google Pixel 10 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,999. If you want to go for the EMI option, then it starts from Rs 4,166/month. 

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL which costs Rs 1,24,999. As for the EMI option, you have to pay Rs 4,791/month.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is claimed by the company to be the most durable foldable phone yet, is priced at Rs 1,72,999. You can opt for EMI starting from Rs 7,208/month.

If you are thinking of getting your hands on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, then you will enjoy 1 year of Google AI Pro for free.

Google Pixel Watch 4, Google Pixel Buds 2a Price In India

Pixel Watch 4 looks quite promising as Google has claimed that this one is their biggest update for watches. It comes in two sizes: the 41mm model carries a tag of Rs 39,900, and the 45mm one is priced at Rs 43,900. 

The Pixel Buds 2a are priced at Rs 12,999. There are EMI options on these Google products, too, that you can check on their official website. 

As mentioned earlier, pre-orders are live, so if any of these products seem appealing to you, then go grab them.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Google TECHNOLOGY
