Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leaked In Full Glory: Familiar Design, Except...

Leaked renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra reveal a familiar design with slimmer dimensions but a massive new camera bump, raising questions about real upgrades.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra has surfaced online in a set of leaked renders, giving fans their first look at the company’s next flagship. The images, shared by Android Headlines in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, suggest that Samsung is sticking closely to last year’s blueprint. The flat edges and rounded corners remain almost identical to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with only marginal adjustments to its size. The device is reported to be slightly taller and wider than its predecessor, while its thickness has been reduced from 8.2mm to 7.9mm.

However, there is one small change that eagle-eyed Samsung fans should be able to spot from a mile away. 

Big Change Lies In The Bump

While the overall body looks familiar, the biggest difference shows up at the back. Samsung appears to have reworked the camera housing, giving it a much more noticeable profile. The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s lenses now rise significantly from the main chassis, up to 4.5mm beyond the 7.9mm body, resulting in a total thickness of 12.4mm.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leaked In Full Glory: Familiar Design, Except...

The look is said to be inspired by the camera bump design seen earlier on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which also featured a raised platform for its shooters.

Same Sensors, Bigger Plateau

The renders hint that, despite the larger bump, the actual camera hardware might not be dramatically different. According to the leak, the main camera will continue to feature a 200MP sensor, this time with an improved f/1.4 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leaked In Full Glory: Familiar Design, Except...

The rest of the lineup seems less impressive: the 10MP 3x telephoto lens reportedly gets a downgrade with a smaller sensor, while the 50MP ultra-wide and 5x periscope units remain unchanged from the S25 Ultra.

Cosmetic Change Or Real Upgrade?

If these leaks hold true, Samsung may have opted for a more visual refresh rather than a technical overhaul. The oversized bump could be more about aligning the Ultra’s design with other premium devices in the Galaxy range than accommodating new sensors.

With Samsung’s next Unpacked event still months away, further details about performance and feature upgrades could emerge before launch. For now, the renders hint at a flagship that looks familiar but feels bulkier at the back.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Samsung TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
