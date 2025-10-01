Emirates Bans Power Banks On Flights: Here’s What You Need To Know

Emirates has now banned power banks on flights. The new rule is in effect starting October 1, 2025. If you are a regular Emirates traveller, it is advised to fully charge your phones, tablets, and laptops beforehand, especially for long flights, as onboard charging with power banks is no longer allowed. The airline says this rule applies to its entire fleet, following a safety review that highlighted risks linked to lithium batteries in aviation.

What The New Rules Mean For Passengers

Passengers may carry one power bank under 100Wh, but cannot use it to charge devices onboard or recharge it using the aircraft’s power supply.

Every power bank must clearly show its capacity rating, and it should be stored either in the seat pocket or under the seat, not in overhead bins. Power banks continue to be prohibited in checked baggage.

From 1 October 2025, Emirates is making changes to safety rules regarding power banks onboard, applicable to all customers. https://t.co/jrDudrF5eA pic.twitter.com/ztWXWj1tLU — Emirates (@emirates) August 8, 2025

Emirates encourages travellers to plan their device usage ahead of time and take advantage of the in-seat charging ports available on all aircraft.

Why Emirates Banned Power Banks On Flights

The airline explained that increasing use of portable chargers has coincided with a rise in lithium battery incidents in aviation.

Power banks usually use lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, which can become dangerous if damaged, overcharged, or exposed to heat. In some cases, a process called thermal runaway can cause overheating, fires, or explosions.

By banning the use of power banks in the cabin and requiring passengers to store them in accessible areas, Emirates ensures that cabin crew can respond quickly if an issue arises. The airline emphasised that passenger safety remains the top priority.

These new rules are designed to reduce risks while keeping travel comfortable, with built-in charging options at every seat.

Travellers are advised to check battery levels before boarding, carry only approved power banks, and follow all cabin instructions for safe storage. These precautions help prevent potential hazards and ensure smooth flights.

For longer journeys, it is especially important to charge devices fully beforehand, so you stay connected and entertained throughout your travel.