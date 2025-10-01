Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyEmirates Bans Power Banks On Flights: Here’s What You Need To Know

Emirates Bans Power Banks On Flights: Here’s What You Need To Know

Emirates bans power banks on flights from October 1. Passengers must charge devices beforehand; in-seat charging remains available onboard.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Emirates has now banned power banks on flights. The new rule is in effect starting October 1, 2025. If you are a regular Emirates traveller, it is advised to fully charge your phones, tablets, and laptops beforehand, especially for long flights, as onboard charging with power banks is no longer allowed. The airline says this rule applies to its entire fleet, following a safety review that highlighted risks linked to lithium batteries in aviation.

What The New Rules Mean For Passengers

Passengers may carry one power bank under 100Wh, but cannot use it to charge devices onboard or recharge it using the aircraft’s power supply. 

Every power bank must clearly show its capacity rating, and it should be stored either in the seat pocket or under the seat, not in overhead bins. Power banks continue to be prohibited in checked baggage. 

Emirates encourages travellers to plan their device usage ahead of time and take advantage of the in-seat charging ports available on all aircraft.

Why Emirates Banned Power Banks On Flights

The airline explained that increasing use of portable chargers has coincided with a rise in lithium battery incidents in aviation. 

Power banks usually use lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, which can become dangerous if damaged, overcharged, or exposed to heat. In some cases, a process called thermal runaway can cause overheating, fires, or explosions.

By banning the use of power banks in the cabin and requiring passengers to store them in accessible areas, Emirates ensures that cabin crew can respond quickly if an issue arises. The airline emphasised that passenger safety remains the top priority. 

These new rules are designed to reduce risks while keeping travel comfortable, with built-in charging options at every seat.

Travellers are advised to check battery levels before boarding, carry only approved power banks, and follow all cabin instructions for safe storage. These precautions help prevent potential hazards and ensure smooth flights. 

For longer journeys, it is especially important to charge devices fully beforehand, so you stay connected and entertained throughout your travel.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
World
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget