How To Download WhatsApp Status: A Step-By-Step Guide

How To Download WhatsApp Status: WhatsApp status has become one of the most loved features of the app. People share travel photos, funny videos, music clips, and everyday updates with friends. The only catch is that statuses disappear after 24 hours. Many times, you may want to keep a memory, save an important message, or just hold on to something creative shared by your contacts.

Since WhatsApp doesn’t allow direct downloads, here’s how you can easily save statuses.

Method 1: Save Using File Manager

If you don’t want to use any extra apps, your phone’s file manager can be your go-to place:

First, open WhatsApp and view the status you want to save.

Next, go to your File Manager app.

Navigate to Internal Storage > WhatsApp > Media .

Look for the hidden folder called .Statuses

Inside, you’ll find the photos and videos you recently viewed.

Copy the ones you like and paste them into another folder, such as Downloads or Gallery .



Once you move them, they will stay on your phone even after the original disappears.

Method 2: Use Third-Party Apps or Simple Tricks

Another simple way is through status saver apps available on the Play Store. These apps automatically show all statuses you’ve viewed. To save one:

Open the status saver app.

Select the status you like.

Tap on “Save.”



If you don’t want extra apps, use the basics:

Screenshot the photo status.



Screen record the video status, but the downside is you will also get the person's name details, and the time status was posted.



Both tricks work instantly and help you save anyone’s WhatsApp status without them knowing.

With these methods, saving WhatsApp statuses is quick and safe. Just remember to always respect privacy and never misuse the content.