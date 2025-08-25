Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17 Leaks: How Much Will iPhone 17 Cost In India? All You Need To Know

iPhone 17 Leaks: Fresh leaks suggest the iPhone 17 will get costlier, but also pack upgraded cameras and 120Hz displays. Here’s what to expect.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
iPhone 17 Leaks: Apple is all set for its next big launch: the iPhone 17 lineup. The series is expected to launch in September, and leaks have given Apple fans some taste of what’s coming. The Apple iPhone 17 series will carry four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. 

This is the first time Apple has given ProMotion 120Hz displays to its whole lineup, marking a big jump for the standard models. While Apple is pretty tight-lipped about the leaks but early reports point to a price increase across markets.

iPhone 17 Price in India

Leaks suggest that Apple might raise up iPhone 17 price a little due to an increase in production costs. The iPhone 177 may carry a price tag of Rs 79,900 in India, which will be slightly costlier than the previous iPhone 16 base model. In the US, the starting prices may begin at  $899, while in the UAE, the device may begin at AED 3,799. 

As usual, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to carry a much higher price tag, taking into account their better cameras and new design upgrades.

iPhone 17 Specifications

The standard iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, offering smoother scrolling and better visuals than its predecessors.

The standard iPhone 17 device is rumoured to have a 24MP front camera, replacing the previous 12MP sensor. On the back, the device might have a dual camera setup of 48MP each with wide and ultra-wide shots, improving photography capabilities for everyday users. 

The iPhone 17 will be powered by the A19 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM. As with all other models in the iPhone 17 lineup, the standard one is likely to ship with iOS 26 out of the box.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY
