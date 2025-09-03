Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnology‘Glass Straw’ Cables Can Carry More Data, Faster, & Farther: Here's How

New hollow fibre cables guide light through air, cutting signal loss and boosting Internet speed over long distances.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
A new kind of Internet cable might soon change how we connect online. Scientists have developed hollow optical fibres that guide light through air instead of solid glass. Because air absorbs less light, these fibres lose far less signal over long distances. That means faster data transfer, fewer signal-boosting stations, and cheaper infrastructure. 

As reported by the scientific journal Nature, researchers believe this design could finally replace today’s glass fibres, which have barely improved in performance in the last 40 years.

How The New Hollow Fibre Works

Instead of a solid strand, the fibre looks like a bundle of tiny glass straws. Light travels down the hollow middle, while the structure around it ensures the beam doesn’t escape. 

Tests show these fibres lose half their signal only every 33 km, compared with 15–20 km for traditional glass fibres. 

This means telecom operators could place fewer relay stations, saving money while delivering stronger, faster Internet connections.

The design has been perfected over ten years by Francesco Poletti and his team at the University of Southampton. The fibres are being developed commercially by Lumenisity, a spin-off bought by Microsoft in 2022. 

If they prove durable and easy to install, they could become part of mainstream telecom networks worldwide.

Why This Could Transform The Internet & Quantum Tech

Hollow fibres don’t just reduce losses, they also carry 1,000 times more power and support a wider range of light wavelengths, including visible light. 

This makes them useful not only for faster Internet but also for quantum communication systems, where single photons are used to send ultra-secure messages.

Also Read: India’s Chip Design Engineers Shape Global Semiconductor Future, Finds Report

Experts call this a breakthrough that could transform both everyday browsing and advanced research. As production scales up, costs could fall, making “glass straw” fibres a key player in the future of global connectivity.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
