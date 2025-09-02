Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia’s Chip Design Engineers Shape Global Semiconductor Future, Finds Report

India’s Chip Design Engineers Shape Global Semiconductor Future, Finds Report

The report highlighted that India has already established itself as an important part of the global semiconductor design chain.

By : ANI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Around 20 per cent of the world's chip design engineers are based in India, making the country a crucial player in the global semiconductor design ecosystem, according to a report by Bastion Research.

The report highlighted that India has already established itself as an important part of the global semiconductor design chain. It stated, "India is already an important piece in the global semiconductor design. You may be surprised to know that approx. 20 per cent of the world's chip design engineers are based here."
Global players such as Qualcomm, Intel, Nvidia, Broadcom, and MediaTek have large research and development and design centres spread across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida.

This strong presence of global technology leaders has enabled India to become one of the world's leading hubs for semiconductor design. Explaining the global division of work, the report noted that engineers in the United States focus on defining the high-level architecture of chips. They answer critical questions such as what kind of chip to build, who will use it, whether it is for a smartphone, a server, or a self-driving car, what features should be included, and what performance and power targets need to be achieved.

They also look into product strategy, including when to launch, whom to sell to, and how to stay ahead of the competition. Essentially, U.S. engineers sketch out the "what" and the "why" of chip development.

On the other hand, engineers in India step in once these high-level technical and strategic questions are decided. India's engineering teams handle a large part of the actual building process.

Their responsibilities include translating the architecture into working logic, simulating and testing the chips, optimising them for speed and power, writing drivers and firmware to ensure compatibility with real devices, and supporting and fine-tuning electronic design automation (EDA) tools that the industry relies on.

While this may look like a division of labour, the report clarified that it is not a "boss versus worker" setup. Instead, the U.S. defines the architecture and product strategy, and India executes the implementation with scale and precision.

The report also pointed out India's growing policy push to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem. In 2021, the government launched the Semicon India Programme, also known as the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0, with incentives worth around Rs 76,000 crore to attract global manufacturers.

Though there has not been much progress yet in establishing semiconductor fabrication facilities in India, the country's ambitions are taking shape. With its large pool of engineers, strong design capabilities, and supportive government policies, India is steadily carving out a significant role in global semiconductor value. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Semiconductor INDIA Chip Design
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
Business
SEMICON 2025: PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget