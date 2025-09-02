Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia Emerging As ‘Lighthouse Of Stability’, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw At Semicon India 2025

India Emerging As ‘Lighthouse Of Stability’, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw At Semicon India 2025

Vaishnaw emphasised that India has attempted to cover the entire spectrum of semiconductor applications, from power electronics to consumer electronics, automobiles, defence, and strategic sectors.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that India is emerging as a “lighthouse of stability and growth” at a time when the world is facing global policy turmoil and uncertainty.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Semicon India 2025’ at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, the minister urged global industry leaders to invest in India, highlighting that the country’s semiconductor mission is being executed in a transparent and professional way.

“In these uncertain times, friends, you should come to India because our policy is stable. We have managed the semiconductor mission in a transparent and professional way,” Vaishnaw said while addressing a gathering of delegates, industry leaders, and innovators from across the world.

The minister recalled that the country launched the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) just a few years ago under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, and since then, the country has achieved significant progress in a short span.

“Currently, construction of five semiconductor units is underway, with one unit’s pilot line already completed. The first Made-in-India chip was also presented to the Prime Minister,” Vaishnaw added.

He further added that two more units are expected to begin production within a few months, while designs for five more units are progressing well.

Vaishnaw emphasised that India has attempted to cover the entire spectrum of semiconductor applications, from power electronics to consumer electronics, automobiles, defence, and strategic sectors.

He noted that global confidence in India is growing, with ecosystem partners from chip manufacturing already present in the country.

The three-day ‘Semicon India 2025 conference’ (Sept 2–4) is focused on building a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and SEMI, the event will host over 20,750 attendees, including more than 2,500 delegates from 48 countries, over 150 speakers -- among them 50 global leaders -- and more than 350 exhibitors.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ashwini Vaishnaw Semicon India
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Trump Sacrificed India Ties For Family's Business Deals With Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Sullivan
'Trump Sacrificed India Ties For Family's Business Deals With Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Sullivan
Cities
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Entertainment
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan, Over 1,000 Dead and Thousands Injured
Breaking: Delhi NCR Paralyzed by Torrential Rains, Gurugram Faces Massive Flooding and Traffic Jams | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Voter List Dispute Sparks War of Words Between BJP and Opposition in Bihar | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Rahul Ends Voter Rights Yatra with Explosive Attack on PM Modi And CM Nitish | ABP NEWS
Janhit: SC Dismisses Demand for Extra Time in Bihar Voter List Verification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget