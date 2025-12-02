Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 Pro: Vivo has introduced two new flagship phones in the Indian market: the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. Both belong to the same lineup and share several specifications, including the Mediatek Dimensity 9500 processor, fast charging support, and high-resolution displays.

However, there are still clear differences in size, camera capabilities, battery, and pricing. This comparison focuses only on what separates one from the other, so buyers can decide which model fits their needs.

Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 Pro: Display

Both phones use LTPO AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and the same peak brightness of 4500 nits. The difference lies in the screen size and additional features.

The Vivo X300 has a smaller 6.31-inch display with a 1216 x 2640 resolution, which may appeal to users who prefer compact phones. The Vivo X300 Pro has a larger 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 and adds Dolby Vision support for improved viewing.

The overall picture quality should be strong on both, but the display on the Pro model offers more visual enhancement.

Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 Pro: Price In India

The Vivo X300 starts at Rs 75,999 and goes up to Rs 85,999 depending on the variant. The Vivo X300 Pro is priced higher, at around Rs 1,09,999.

While both sit in the premium category, the pricing difference might influence users based on budget and expectations from the camera and display.

Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 Pro: Performance

Both phones run on the same Mediatek Dimensity 9500 (3 nm) processor paired with an octa-core CPU setup and Arm G1-Ultra GPU.

As the internal performance hardware is identical, users should expect similar speed for gaming, multitasking, and general use. There is no major difference here from a performance standpoint.

Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 Pro: Camera

The camera systems separate the two phones more than any other area. The Vivo X300 has a 200MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. It supports 4K video recording at up to 120fps.

The Vivo X300 Pro switches priorities by using a 50MP main camera but adds a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom and macro capability.

It also includes Zeiss optics, a colour spectrum sensor, laser autofocus, and supports higher-end video formats such as 8K and Dolby Vision HDR. In short, the X300 Pro is designed for users who value advanced videography and pro-level shooting control.

Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 Pro: Battery & Charging

The battery size differs between the two models, with the X300 Pro offering a 6,510mAh capacity and the X300 featuring a 6,040mAh pack. Charging speeds remain the same on both, supporting 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro share the same core performance but differ in display size, camera system, battery, and price. The Vivo X300 offers most flagship features at a lower cost and will suit users who prefer a compact device.

The Vivo X300 Pro targets users who prioritise camera performance, a bigger display, and longer battery life, and are comfortable spending more for those additions.