HomeTechnologyVivo X300, X300 Pro With 200MP Camera Debut In China: Check Top Features, & Price

Vivo X300, X300 Pro With 200MP Camera Debut In China: Check Top Features, & Price

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are now official in China, featuring the Dimensity 9500 chip, up to 200MP cameras, and massive batteries. Check full specifications here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 03:54 PM (IST)
Vivo has introduced its new X300 series in China, featuring the X300 and X300 Pro smartphones. Both models are powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500 chipset and come as successors to the X100 lineup. The new series focuses on upgraded camera technology, better performance, and refined design. While the X300 Pro serves as the flagship model, the standard X300 offers a more compact option. 

Both phones are expected to reach global markets later this year.

Vivo X300 & X300 Pro Price In China

The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at CNY 5,299 (around Rs 66,129) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 6,699 (around Rs 83,601) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB model.

The Vivo X300 starts at CNY 4,399 (around Rs 54,897) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and goes up to CNY 5,999 (around Rs 74,896) for the 16GB + 1TB version.

Colour choices for the X300 Pro include Black, Brown, Blue, and White. 

The standard X300 comes in Black, Blue, Pink, and Purple. Vivo has yet to confirm global pricing or availability details.

Vivo X300 & X300 Pro Specifications

The X300 Pro has a large 6.78-inch LTPO screen with 120Hz refresh, HDR support, and a high-resolution panel. 

Its rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP long-range sensor; the front camera is 50MP. 

The Pro packs a large battery (about 6,510 mAh) with fast wired and wireless charging. It is rated for water and dust resistance and includes stereo speakers, in-screen fingerprint unlock, and the latest Android-based software.

The X300 uses a smaller 6.31-inch LTPO display with the same 120Hz feel. 

It has a 200MP main camera plus 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultrawide sensors, and a 50MP front camera. 

The X300 has a slightly smaller battery (around 6,040 mAh) with the same fast wired and wireless charging. 

Both phones offer multiple RAM and storage options, modern connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC), and a clean software build based on Android 16.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 03:54 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Vivo X300 Vivo X300 Pro
